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DBS Foundation tops S’pore’s largest private donors list for second year despite 40% drop in giving

Donor-advised funds allow wealthy donors to give to a range of charitable causes without incurring the significant expenses needed to start and run a standalone private foundation.

SINGAPORE – DBS Foundation topped a list of Singapore’s largest private donors for a second consecutive year, committing $61 million in 2025 to support causes from fostering financial inclusion to providing essential needs.

However, this is about 40% less than the $102.6 million that the foundation, set up by DBS Bank in 2014 to champion social entrepreneurship, committed in 2024.

The Community Foundation of Singapore and the Ngee Ann Kongsi took the second and third spot respectively in the list by social impact consultancy Soristic released on Nov 16.

The Community Foundation of Singapore, which manages donor-advised funds, gave $43.5 million to diverse causes in its last financial year, which ended in March.

Meanwhile, Teochew philanthropic group the Ngee Ann Kongsi donated $43.3 million to education, culture and heritage causes in 2025.

Donor-advised funds allow wealthy donors to give to a range of charitable causes without incurring the significant expenses needed to start and run a standalone private foundation.

The top 10 philanthropic groups disbursed or committed to giving $307.2 million in their 2025 financial year, down from $316 million a year earlier, according to the list, now in its fifth edition.

They were among 160 philanthropic groups in the report that gave at least $486 million in grants. This is a 16% increase from the $419 million disbursed in the 2025 edition.

Soristic compiled the list based on philanthropic groups that are registered with the Commissioner of Charities or the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore.

It looked at these groups’ annual reports and websites, among other public sources of data.

The only newcomer to the top 10 list in the latest report is the Singapore Business Federation Foundation. It was ranked ninth and gave $14.1 million in 2025 to social welfare and community development causes.

Long-established family foundations such as the Lee Foundation and the Lien Foundation remained i n the top 10, alongside newer groups such as the Low Tuck Kwong Foundation and the Elaine and Eduardo Saverin Foundation.

The Lee Foundation, ranked fourth, was founded by the late rubber tycoon Lee Kong Chian in 1952. It gave $36.7 million to community services, education, health and other causes in 2025.

The Lien Foundation, which took the fifth spot, was set up by the late Lien Ying Chow, founder of Overseas Union Bank, in 1980. It gave $24.7 million in 2025 to eldercare, palliative care and causes related to children.

The Low Tuck Kwong Foundation was set up by Indonesian coal king Low Tuck Kwong and his family in 2022.

It ranked seventh on the list and gave $24.2 million to education, health and social welfare in 2025.

The Elaine and Eduardo Saverin Foundation, which ranked tenth, was started by Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin and his wife, Elaine. In 2025, it donated $12.7 million to education, health and sustainability causes.

Forbes crowned Saverin as the richest man here in its 2026 Singapore’s 50 richest list, with a fortune of about US$35 million.

When asked about the 40% fall in donations committed in 2025, DBS Foundation’s head Karen Ngui said that most of the initiatives it supports are multi-year programmes and partnerships. The amount reflected in any given year can vary depending on when the commitments are made and how programmes are structured.

For example, the DBS Foundation is committing $7.3 million to its Nutrition and Social Connection Programme, where 6,000 vulnerable seniors will receive twice-weekly meals. Its staff would also befriend seniors through monthly activities and bring them on grocery shopping trips each quarter in the programme introduced in 2025.

She added: “What has not changed is the scale of our long-term commitment made in 2024 when DBS committed up to S$1 billion over 10 years to improve the lives and livelihoods of vulnerable communities.”

The 2026 edition of the report also includes a new section on the top 10 largest philanthropic groups by expenditure.

This is because besides giving grants to other groups, some philanthropic organisations also develop and run their own programmes.

And their expenditure in those programmes, together with the grants disbursed and other expenses, would give a more complete picture of their total contributions to social causes, the report noted.

The two top 10 rankings – by grants disbursed and by expenditure – featured largely the same organisations, with two exceptions.

They are the Shaw Foundation, which ranked sixth with an expenditure of $27.5 million, and the Asia Community Foundation, which spent $20.6 million and took the tenth spot.