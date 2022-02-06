Last year, Mr Lim Cheng Mong learnt a $20,000 lesson and is now monitoring his children's online activities.
His daughter, 18, spent that amount, using his credit card without his permission, on online in-game purchases.
Last year, Mr Lim Cheng Mong learnt a $20,000 lesson and is now monitoring his children's online activities.
His daughter, 18, spent that amount, using his credit card without his permission, on online in-game purchases.
Get the ST Smart Parenting newsletter for expert advice. Visit the microsite for more.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on February 06, 2022, with the headline Dad keeps eye on kids' online activities after $20k lesson. Subscribe