Dad gets $20k bill after child's gaming spree

Mr Lim Cheng Mong was puzzled when the bank called to tell him he had missed a payment of more than $20,000 in overdue credit card debt linked to 89 mysterious transactions under his name.

"At first I thought I was scammed, but the credit card company said these were all legitimate transactions and there was nothing it could do," said Mr Lim, 56, who works as a product manager in a German company.

The billing trail led to his 18-year-old daughter's Grab account, which was tied to his credit card and meant to cover her transport expenses.

Without his knowledge, the teenager had linked her e-wallet to a mobile game called Genshin Impact and gone on a six-week spending spree from August to October, making in-game purchases to upgrade her avatar.

"I told her off and said it was a lot of money - one year's worth of school fees if she were to go to an overseas university," Mr Lim told The Sunday Times.

"A huge sum was spent in the blink of an eye," he added.

Such stories of parents forking out large sums to foot bills chalked up by their children online have grown more common as more young people are exposed to such transactions with the rise in digitalisation.

Companies that deal with digital payments are now warning parents to set notifications on their e-wallets to keep tabs on and be alerted to their children's spending.

The success of Genshin Impact, a Chinese role-playing fantasy video game that has earned more than US$2 billion (S$2.7 billion) since its launch in September 2020, has been marred by criticism over its in-game purchase system.

The award-winning open-world game is free to play, but progress is slow unless players buy upgrades with real money. Players can try their luck and buy randomised items to upgrade their characters.

Mr Lim's daughter, a student in an International Baccalaureate school, would spend up to $300 to buy these random items. With each purchase, she hoped to get items that would boost her avatar - something her father likened to gambling.