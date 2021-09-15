Cyclists lend a hand as woman delivers baby in private-hire car

When Mr Muhammad Annur Mohammad's heavily pregnant wife, Madam Mardhiah Abdul Malek, had contractions early on Sunday morning, the couple did not panic.

After all, this was her third pregnancy, and the previous two babies had taken more than 24 hours each to be delivered.

But after her water bag broke and the contractions worsened, the couple, both 31, realised that this third birth would be different.

They got a private-hire car via ride-hailing app Tada, and 10 minutes into the journey, the baby's head was visible.

Speaking to The Straits Times yesterday over the phone, Mr Muhammad said that after the water bag broke, he and his wife panicked and did not have time to pack for the trip to hospital.

"For the first two births, the contractions would come and go. For this baby, the contractions were very fast and severe," he said.

The couple's first two children are a four-year-old girl and a one-year-old boy.

That morning, after the couple hailed a car on the app, private-hire driver Addy Soon, 53, arrived at 5.50am. Mr Soon said that although he advised them to call for an ambulance, Mr Muhammad assured him that his wife would be able to last the journey.

"Being a professional, I had to proceed with the ride," he said.

The situation changed quickly. As the car left the carpark, Madam Mardhiah growled in pain, and Mr Muhammad urged Mr Soon to drive faster.

Mr Muhammad said that after about 10 minutes, he "felt something below... it felt round - a baby's head. Then, I saw (blood on) my hands".

Mr Soon stopped at Springleaf MRT station in Upper Thomson Road and called for an ambulance.

Then he spotted groups of cyclists nearby. He walked to the middle of the road and shouted for assistance while waving the flashlight on his phone.

After a while, a group of about 20 cyclists stopped. Amazingly, one of them was a doctor, and he went to the car and helped the couple to deliver their baby.

The baby girl was born at around 6.20am, weighing 2.5kg.

An ambulance then took the couple to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

Mr Jonathan Chua, Tada's general manager, said the company will be giving the couple a month's worth of free rides and $300 worth of Tada Fresh Market grocery vouchers.

Tada will also cover Mr Soon's car cleaning expenses and give him a sum of money to cover his loss of income while his car is out of commission. It is also trying to contact the doctor and the other cyclists who assisted in the birth. They can e-mail the company at support@tada.global

This is the first birth in one of Tada's cars, said the company.

Mr Muhammad said he and his wife are grateful to Mr Soon and the cyclists who helped. "My wife and I would like to give special thanks to the doctor and the driver. They are our heroes."