Curbing undesirable practices in complex landscape

For example, adoption agencies will be required to publish a list of payments or rewards, such as non-monetary benefits, to be made to or through them for all adoption-related matters - to ensure transparency in the adoption sector.

Those who fail to make such information publicly available can be fined up to $5,000 and given a jail term of up to one year, or both, for the first conviction.

Payments or rewards to biological or adoptive parents for the adoption are now illegal unless they are sanctioned by the court. This is to prevent the child from being treated like a commodity.

Under the new laws, MSF plans to regulate the categories of adoption-related payments to ensure that agencies charge only for reasonable items.

The new Bill will spell out what kind of payments are allowed. For instance, things like medical bills related to the child's birth, legal fees and fees for adoption-related services will be allowed. Anything outside the permitted categories of payments will be an offence.

The new laws will also have extraterritorial effect, meaning even if the offence is committed outside Singapore, offenders can be treated as if they committed the offence in Singapore in the eyes of the law.

There is an average of 400 adoptions a year. The Straits Times understands that there are fewer than 10 commercial adoption agencies in Singapore.

About 70 to 75 per cent of the applications processed by the Guardian in Adoption each year in the last three years involved foreigners or children who were not Singaporeans, the MSF spokesman said. The remaining children were Singaporeans.

The Guardian in Adoption safeguards the adopted child's interest.

Adoption agents said the adopted children are often from Malaysia and Indonesia.

In 2019, then Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee said MSF was reviewing adoption laws after a landmark case in which the High Court approved a gay Singaporean's bid to adopt his biological son on appeal. The man had fathered the boy in the United States through a surrogate mum for US$200,000 (S$273,000).

The proposed law will also define the meaning of "suitability to adopt".

The MSF spokesman said in assessing an applicant's suitability, authorised adoption agencies, the Guardian in Adoption and the court must take into account some key factors.

These include public policy positions against the formation of same-sex families and the policy against planned and deliberate single parenthood through surrogacy or assisted reproduction technology.

The Government in 2019 said it does not support the use of assisted reproduction technology and surrogacy by singles to conceive children and adopt them, said the MSF spokesman.

She said: "We also do not support the formation of same-sex families through institutions and processes such as adoption."

When asked if gay couples are allowed to adopt children who are not related to them or a child who is related and born through surrogacy, the spokesman said: "Singapore's public policy encourages parenthood within marriage.

"The social norm in our society is that of one man and one woman marrying and raising children within a heterosexual marriage and a stable family unit.

"This is reflected in our laws and policies, which the court takes into account when considering an adoption application."

The new law also makes it an offence for applicants to provide any materially false or misleading information in order to adopt a child.

For the first conviction, one can be fined up to $5,000, jailed up to one year, or both.

Ms Mahaletchimi Muthusamy, who runs Ministry of Baby Adoption Singapore, said her agency has been detailing each adoption-related expense all along and such costs are backed up with receipts in submissions to the court.

When the new laws kick in, she plans to publish a range of fees her agency charges on its website.

It charges between $25,000 and $30,000 for a Malaysian or Indonesian baby, covering items such as hospital bills, expenses related to the baby's care, lawyers' fees and her agency fees.

She said everything is above board and she goes to Malaysia or Indonesia to meet the birth mothers to ensure they want to give the child up, among other things.

Mr Justin Mui, executive director of Lutheran Community Care Services, said he has heard of foreign women who may be enticed to get pregnant repeatedly to place their baby for adoption, in exchange for large sums of money.

But such cases are rare.

He added that the new laws encourage fee transparency with a detailed breakdown of expenses that have to be supported with receipts, and this helps adoptive parents to know what they are paying for.

It also deters the giving of large sums to entice birth mothers to give their child up for adoption.