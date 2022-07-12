Crowds throng malls, parks on public holiday despite virus surge

People were out and about at malls and parks during the public holiday yesterday, with many saying they were not afraid of catching Covid-19 despite the new wave of cases in Singapore recently.

Some said they had already had Covid-19 and were fully vaccinated. Others were taking precautions by spending time outdoors.

At East Coast Park at around 2pm yesterday, families were stretched out on picnic mats on the grass. Cycling paths were full of cyclists and in-line skaters.

Logistics coordinator Anggun Irdina, 24, said the recent spike in infection numbers did not affect her decision to spend the holiday outdoors as she had contracted Covid-19 before.

Ms Anggun, who was there with her parents and a nine-month-old baby girl she was babysitting, said: "My parents and I have caught Covid-19 at least once before and our symptoms were similar to having the flu. Because of this, getting Covid-19 again is not so frightening any more."

Of the child who was with her, Ms Anggun said the girl's parents had also been infected before, but that she was fine.

Ms Anggun added: "Her immune system is strong and we're in an outdoor place, so we figured that it would be safe."

She added that her family avoided high-risk activities like visiting nightclubs, or exercising indoors without masks on.

Singapore has been experiencing a spike in Covid-19 infections, with new daily cases soaring to as high as 11,504 on June 28.

In Parliament last week, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that Singapore is near, if not already at, the peak of the current wave of infections.

The recent surge in cases has been mainly driven by the newer Omicron sub-variants known as BA.4 and BA.5.

But the surge is on the downward trend, with a total of 4,495 cases reported yesterday, two weeks after the peak on June 28.

The week-on-week infection ratio also fell to 1.05 from the peak of 1.65 on June 29.

Wedding planner Helen Lie, 39, who was picnicking at East Coast Park with her husband and two children, aged eight and 10, said she was not alarmed by the recent uptick in Covid-19 cases.

Ms Lie, whose family is fully vaccinated, said: "We're not taking any more precautions other than those set out by the Government, and we believe that these measures are enough to keep us safe."

While outdoor spaces may present a lower transmission risk than indoor spaces, Ms Lie said she would also not refrain from going to a mall if she had to.

She added: "Getting Covid-19 is normal now since it's endemic. So many people around us have previously contracted Covid-19 that it's really no big deal wherever we go."

She said it would be best if Covid-19 restrictions remained as they are now, even if cases continue to rise. "It is more harmful for restrictions to flip-flop between different levels of severity in response to the virus situation than for us to live with it."

The two malls that The Straits Times visited at around 3pm were also crowded.

All 10 retailers approached by ST at i12 Katong mall and Paya Lebar Quarter said there were more visitors in the malls yesterday than on regular weekdays.

Civil servant Elvin Loh, 32, who was at Paya Lebar Quarter to shop with his wife and nine-month-old son, said that with the spike, even avoiding public spaces would be futile.

Mr Loh, whose family members have contracted Covid-19 before, said: "The Government has done quite a good job to beef up Covid-19 measures, but even a small leak of Covid-19 could have big impact."

He added: "No matter how well we do, we will definitely have Covid-19 spikes. All I can do is focus on doing my part to follow the measures."