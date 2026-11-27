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Cremation, burial to cost more from 2027, ash-scattering will be cheaper

The fee for inland ash scattering will be lowered to encourage more families to choose the land-saving option, which has become increasingly popular in recent years.

SINGAPORE – Fees for cremation, burial and columbarium niches at government-managed facilities will increase from January 2027, the first revision of such charges in more than 25 years.

At the same time, fees for inland ash scattering will be lowered to encourage more families to choose the land-saving option, which has become increasingly popular in recent years.

Lower-income households receiving ComCare or ComLink+ support will qualify for a full waiver of essential after-death service fees at government-managed facilities.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) announced the changes on Nov 27, saying the fee adjustments would help cover rising costs and support continued investment in after-death facilities as Singapore’s population ages.

The cremation fee for citizens and permanent residents will rise from $100 to $175, while those for non-citizens and non-PRs will increase from $100 to $350.

For citizens and PRs, the compulsory burial fee will increase from $315 to $400, while the non-compulsory burial fee will rise from $940 to $1,200. Compulsory burial cases refer to those who must be buried after death due to their religion, such as Muslims.

The burial fee for non-citizens and non-PRs will increase from $1,880 to $2,500.

At government-operated columbariums, the standard niche fee will rise from $500 to $600, while family niche fee will increase from $900 to $1,080.

Cremation and niche fees were last adjusted in 1997, while burial fees for citizens and PRs have remained unchanged since 2000.

NEA said the costs of providing these services have risen by about 20% to 65% over the years, driven by higher construction, maintenance, utilities and operating expenses.

The cost of providing compulsory burial services has risen by more than $1,690 per person over more than 25 years, cremation by more than $320 and standard niche provision by over $580.



Even with the higher costs, the Government will continue to bear up to abou t 90 per cent of the costs of key services, such as cremation and compulsory burial, for citizens and PRs.

Meanwhile, the inland ash scattering fee will fall by $120, from $320 to $200. The move comes as more families opt to scatter their loved ones’ ashes rather than store them in columbarium niches, a trend that could help Singapore conserve its limited land resources.



Inland ash scattering accounted for about 7% of all cremations in 2022, rising to 12% in 2025.

For a citizen or PR, the combined fee for cremation and inland ash scattering will fall from $420 to $375. In comparison, cremation followed by placement in a standard columbarium niche will cost $775, up from $600. These figures exclude other funeral expenses.

NEA will also introduce a two-year pilot of scheduled ferry services for sea scattering in the second half of 2027. Families can use the ferry service for $50 per group of up to six people.

From January 2027, households receiving ComCare or ComLink+ support will be eligible for the full waiver of the compulsory burial fee, or cremation and essential ash management fees, including a standard niche or inland ash scattering, where applicable.

Each year, about 1,100 families on the two schemes use essential after-death services.

Families facing financial difficulties but are not on ComCare or ComLink+ can write to NEA to seek assistance, with requests assessed on a case-by-case basis.

More details on how eligible families can receive the waiver will be provided closer to implementation.

NEA noted that its fees generally account for a relatively small proportion of overall funeral expenses, which can also include funeral parlour arrangements, transport and other services.

The fee revisions come amid a growing demand for after-death services, with annual deaths projected to rise from about 26,500 in 2025 to around 40,000 by 2040.

NEA has been expanding and upgrading facilities to meet the demand. Mandai Crematorium and Mandai North Crematorium collectively handle more than 90% of Singapore’s cremations. The new Mount Vernon Funeral Parlour Complex, with 12 wake halls, is slated to open in 2027.