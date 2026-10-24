Crack a code, explore Singapore’s history in ST’s October activity page

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A model of a dugout sailboat is displayed in the revamped Singapore History Gallery at the National Museum of Singapore on Sept 29.

SINGAPORE - Crack a secret message using Morse code, and travel back in time to meet characters from Singapore’s past, from a manual labourer to a World War II telegrapher.

Tackle a word search inspired by the reopening of the National Museum of Singapore’s history gallery in October.

These are among the activities in The Straits Times’ latest activity page in Sunday Life, designed to get families to put down their screens, slow down and spend quality time together over the weekend.

The page is part of ST’s ongoing series on managing screen time, which explores how families can navigate the challenges of raising children in an increasingly digital world.

Download the latest activity sheet here: