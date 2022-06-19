Covid-19 pandemic helps reset pace of life, rebalance work and family ties: Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE - The Covid-19 pandemic was an opportunity to reset the pace of life and rebalance work and family relationships, said Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing on Sunday (June 19).

He added that new work arrangements at home have given families the chance to spend more time with one another.

Mr Chan was speaking at the Dad's Day Out event held at Palawan Green in Sentosa, the highlight of a two-week Celebrating Fathers campaign to commemorate Father's Day.

Organised by Centre for Fathering, Mums for Life, Dads for Life, Families for Life and Mediacorp, Celebrating Fathers is into its seventh iteration and is themed "Fathers make a Difference" this year to acknowledge fathers and their efforts.

Mr Chan, the guest of honour at the event, noted that the past two years have been tough due to the pandemic and acknowledged that there may still be some uncertainties moving forward.

"Regardless, I think the last two years have also been a blessing to us in some other ways, whereby we are able to refocus and rethink our priorities," he added.

"So never let a crisis go to waste, and I think this is one of those opportunities where we can reset the pace of life and reset our own family relationships."

At the Dad's Day Out event on Sunday, which had a two-year break due to Covid-19, Mr Chan and participating families tied ribbons to a suspension bridge on Sentosa to pledge their commitment to their families.

Some 5,000 ribbons are expected to line the bridge by the end of the event.

Families can also visit designated pit stops around Sentosa to complete tasks and explore various trails.