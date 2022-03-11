Concern for family of otters at Istana reflects gotong royong spirit in S'pore: PM Lee

SINGAPORE - A family of 14 otters were spotted crossing Orchard Road in front of the official residence of the president on Friday (March 11).

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong shared the video by wildlife photographer Bernard Seah in a Facebook post on Friday evening.

"Our otters have been dropping in on the Istana every now and then to explore the lawns and enjoy the sun," he said.

"Appreciate the care taken by Istana staff, NParks (National Parks Board), Singapore Police Force, and members of the public to help them co-exist with us safely in our urban environment, for example, crossing the road safely."

He said this "gotong royong" - Malay for mutual assistance - concern for the otters is a metaphor for the society Singaporeans are building: "Opportunities for everyone, being prepared for the unexpected, and most of all a society that cares."

He added: "Budget 2022 gets us ready for the next bound. It was not an easy Budget, but it will do much to strengthen our social compact. I thank Singaporeans for your trust and support.