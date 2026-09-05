Community supermarket offers eligible Bedok Reservoir-Punggol residents 90% off groceries

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Residents under the Bedok Reservoir-Punggol division, who hold a Blue CHAS card, can buy necessities such as toilet paper, canned food and biscuits and fork out only 10 per cent of the price.

SINGAPORE – To help lower income families cope with the rising cost of living, a community supermarket at Punggol Community Club is offering eligible households groceries at a 90 per cent discount.

Residents under the Bedok Reservoir-Punggol division, who hold a Blue CHAS card, can buy necessities such as toilet paper, canned food and biscuits – and fork out only 10 per cent of the price.

The remaining 90 per cent will be deducted from a $100 subsidy given to each of these households every year. About 3,400 households qualify for the initiative.

About 200 households have bought items from the supermarket at its launch in August. The supermarket, which is manned by volunteers, will run every other Saturday for two hours in the morning .

Adrian Ang, adviser to Aljunied GRC Grassroots Organisations, said the initiative came about because residents have raised concerns about the rising cost of living.

Rather than giving households a fixed set of items, having a community supermarket lets residents choose what they need, he said, adding that it will also help to prevent wastage.

Ang, who was a PAP candidate for Aljunied GRC in the 2025 General Election, was speaking to reporters during a visit to the supermarket and a community garden on Sept 5.

He was accompanied by Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing, who is also Coordinating Minister for Public Services. Chan did not speak to the media during the visit.

Ang said he hopes the supermarket will benefit not just lower income families, but also those with struggles such as single parents or young people who have illnesses.

Housewife Ong Ser Moy, 70, said she has used up the $100 subsidy over the course of two trips to the supermarket.

On Sept 5, she paid $6.80 for $68 worth of items including tissue paper, noodles, biscuits and canned food.

Ong, who lives in a four-room flat with her husband and son, said she was glad to buy groceries at an affordable price as the cost of living has gone up.

Another resident, Cindy Heng, 67, said she hopes the initiative will reduce her spending on groceries – she now spends about $200 to $300 a month on groceries for her household of three.

“I will be coming back to buy tissue, soap and milo,” added the housewife.

Ang and Chan also visited a community garden at the rooftop of a multi-storey car park in Block 465A Upper Serangoon Road, where volunteers have been growing vegetables such as chye sim, nai bai and bok choy.

About 40kg to 50kg of vegetables are harvested every week and are free for residents to collect. Some are also distributed to kindergartens.

Coordinating Minister for Public Services and Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing (right) and Adrian Ang, adviser to Aljunied GRC GROs, touring the community garden on Sept 5. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Ang said he hopes the initiative will enhance food resilience within the community. About 100 households have turned up to collect the produce every week, he noted.

Volunteer Robin Ngo, 61, said it was rewarding to see families collecting the vegetables as volunteers put in a lot of effort to grow them since the garden started in December 2025.

The garden has about 30 volunteers – most of whom are seniors – who help with gardening for about two hours every week, he said.

“Gardening helps to keep the seniors healthy and on their feet, and the produce benefits the community as a whole,” said the part-time information technology consultant.