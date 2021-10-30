Community movement for women offers career coaching

Having been through many business challenges, Ms Lily Kew feels she has lessons she can share with other women who might be struggling at the workplace.

The 50-year-old entrepreneur recalled how, several years ago, she was ousted from her business of eight years by her partner who had a different vision for the company.

At 45, while pregnant, she started a new skincare business and continued running it during her second pregnancy at 48.

"My workshop participants asked, 'If I want to start my own business or quit being a stay-at-home mother to get a job, what about my family?'

"I shared with them that I built my business while going through two pregnancies. It can be done," said the mother of two.

Ms Kew was one of eight workshop facilitators at community movement She Brilliance's inaugural event yesterday, where interactive workshops were conducted.

She Brilliance is a community movement that provides a network of women mentors to support women looking for career progression advice or exploring new life ventures.

At the event held at Marina Bay Sands Grand Ballroom, Ms Kew taught some of the 150 participants how to avoid the pitfalls of being an entrepreneur, and ways to tap resources to start a business.

"I hope to share my journey and help participants unleash their potential and have the courage to step up and step out of challenging situations or difficult times that they're facing right now," she told The Straits Times.

The facilitators also shared with participants their knowledge on topics such as personal branding, digital marketing and corporate leadership.

Speaking at the event as the guest of honour, President Halimah Yacob said mentoring programmes help women build social capital by enabling them to develop useful connections and relationships.

She added that the KPMG Women's Leadership Summit Report last year found that 75 per cent of female executives across industries have experienced imposter syndrome in their careers. The syndrome refers to feelings of self-doubt and incompetence.

"This points to the need to do more and take collective action to empower, protect and uplift women for greater progress," said Madam Halimah.

Ms Carrie Tan, an MP for Nee Soon GRC and a patron of She Brilliance, said the movement benefits women of all ages.

"When we talk about mentorship, there is this idea that only young women in their 20s need mentorship, but every woman at every age and stage in their lives who are trying to break through to the next level need mentorship," she said.

Yesterday's event also raised $10,000 for Daughters Of Tomorrow, a local charity that matches underprivileged women with employment opportunities.