Communal Ramadan prayers for migrant workers

For the first time in three years, Muslim migrant workers here will be able to perform special night prayers, or terawih, for Ramadan in a large congregation of up to 500 without the need for safe distancing.

Special Friday night communal prayers are being organised for them at the Kranji Recreational Centre, although the first event last Friday was poorly attended. The authorities attributed this to late publicity.

Until April 29, prayers are slated to be held for 500 workers every Friday at the centre, with food provided for them to break fast together.

In Islam, communal prayers during Ramadan are more rewarding than prayers offered individually, and also foster kinship and familial relationships.

In 2020, migrant workers in dormitories largely had to pray on their own or with roommates during Ramadan. Last year, up to 200 workers could attend congregational prayer sessions in each dormitory every day.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and JTC Corporation said on Monday in response to media queries that details of the Ramadan prayer event last Friday were confirmed late, and that information about it was shared with migrant workers in nearby dormitories only that morning.

The organiser, Hope Initiative Alliance (HIA), had made preparations for 500 workers, with meals catered by non-profit organisation Free Food For All, but only some 20 workers came to break fast. Fewer than five then attended a prayer session that was led by a religious leader from An-Nur Mosque.

Unconsumed food was redistributed to dormitories, said Reverend Ezekiel Tan, president of HIA, who told the media on Friday that he did not know why so few workers had showed up.

The mass prayers initiative is organised by the Alliance of Guest Workers Outreach (AGWO) in partnership with the MOM, JTC, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore, An-Nur Mosque and Free Food For All. AGWO is a movement under HIA, a non-governmental organisation.

The Straits Times understands that HIA, which often organises events for migrant workers in Tuas, had put together Friday's prayer session in Kranji at the request of the authorities.

"The short notice could have led to the poor turnout... We will learn from this episode to better coordinate future events with our partners," said MOM and JTC. "We will also consider scheduling such events on weekends when more migrant workers visit the recreation centres."

In addition to the Friday night communal prayers, there will also be an event at the Tuas South Recreation Centre on May 3 to mark the end of Ramadan and to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Such gatherings are now possible with the easing of safe management measures since March 29 that no longer require safe distancing in mask-on settings.

MOM and JTC said they will continue to facilitate congregational prayer sessions at recreation centres and dormitories here.