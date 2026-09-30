Committee formed to strengthen safeguards for children in religious settings, report due end-2026

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The Committee to Strengthen Safeguards in Religious Settings will report to Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Zaqy Mohamad.

SINGAPORE – A committee has been formed to look at ways to further strengthen safeguards for minors in religious settings like mosques, while preserving the open and welcoming nature of such institutions.

The committee, which was announced in Parliament on Sept 8, will also review how children and young people can safely access religious guidance in formal, informal and online settings, and comes after a sexual abuse case involving two young brothers and a self-styled religious influencer.

The Committee to Strengthen Safeguards in Religious Settings will report to Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Zaqy Mohamad, and is expected to submit its recommendations to the Government around end-2026, the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) and Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) said on Sept 30.

Its work will focus on the governance and safeguarding frameworks at mosques, madrasahs and Islamic Education Centres and Providers (IECPs), including the screening and oversight of people who work or volunteer with children, rules governing interactions with minors, and how concerns are reported and escalated.

The committee is co-chaired by Associate Professor Razwana Begum, who heads the Global Security and Strategy Programme at the Singapore University of Social Sciences, and Ustaz Fathurrahman Dawoed, executive director of the education division at Andalus Corporation, an Islamic education centre.

MCCY and MUIS said they will also consider applying relevant lessons and good practices from the review across other religious settings.

Speaking to media at the Singapore Islamic Hub on Sept 30, Zaqy said that over the next few months the committee will gather feedback and speak to mosque boards, community members, organisations and institutions to better understand challenges on the ground, look at gaps and how processes can be improved.

The review would ultimately inform the authorities on what needs to be enhanced, he said, adding that he did not want to speculate on the outcome as the committee has just been formed.

“Certainly, we hope that we can make a meaningful contribution to improving the safety of our children and young persons, whether in our religious spaces or how or when they are getting religious guidance from asatizah,” he said.

The committee’s terms of reference include taking a preventive approach, which means looking at systems, culture and practices that surface concerns early, alongside measures to respond when a child may already be at risk.

Razwana said the committee is not starting from scratch, and will take into account existing national safeguarding work and measures already put in place by MUIS.

Neither is the committee coming in “looking at investigating something”, but to understand the current measures and how they can be strengthened, she added.

One area the committee will look at is how public education is delivered, and whether that can be enhanced.

“What we need to do more is really educate the parents as well,” she said, adding that building resilience and awareness among the young of dangerous content online is a whole-of-society effort.

The committee’s impending formation had earlier been announced on Sept 8 when Zaqy answered questions from MPs following a case in which a 37-year-old man sexually abused two young brothers he had met at a mosque.

The offender was not a mosque employee or volunteer, but a regular congregant who interacted informally with young people at the mosque.

He had raped the younger boy several times, including at the mosque where the brothers attend religious classes. In August, he was sentenced to 27 years and 10 months’ jail, and 24 strokes of the cane.

Zaqy said in Parliament that MUIS had enhanced its guidelines to protect youth at mosques three times since it became aware of the case, and this included ensuring adequate closed-circuit television coverage and training staff to identify suspicious behaviour.

The latest enhancement was on Aug 29, when MUIS said it will develop a common framework across mosques here that sets out safeguarding principles, responsibilities of mosque personnel, and clear reporting and escalation protocols when concerns arise. Informal gatherings involving minors will also be more closely monitored.

But the Government intends to go further in learning from the case and strengthening governance safeguards, and that is where the review committee will come in , the acting minister added.

Besides the two co-chairs, the committee includes seven other members with backgrounds in child protection, policing, psychology, schools, governance and risk, Islamic education and religious guidance.

Zaqy said on Sept 30 that the members come from different backgrounds and each brings professional experience and skills, as well as community perspectives.

The committee will be given space and latitude to conduct its review with independence, such as on how religious classes and guidance here is delivered, both in the physical and online space, he said.

The other members are: MUIS Fatwa committee member Rohana Ithnin; Asatizah Youth Network member Ridhwan Mohd Basor; Rohan Mah & Partners audit and tax principal Suree Rohan; commander of the police’s Public Transport Security Command Masagoes Idris Hussain; Ravina Said Abdul Rahman, senior deputy director of operations at the Ministry of Social and Family Development’s Protective Service; Quah Saw Han, principal clinical psychologist at the Community Psychology Hub; and Krishnan Aravinthan, Ministry of Education Zonal Director (Schools) East.

Members of the public are invited to share their views with the committee, and can do so through an online feedback form at https://go.gov.sg/religioussettingsafeguards

After the committee’s findings and recommendations are submitted to the Government, they will also be shared with the community.