ComChest giving out 8,100 festive bags to seniors, needy families ahead of CNY

Ahead of Chinese New Year on Feb 1, the Community Chest will distribute more than 8,100 festive bags to seniors and families in need.

More than 1,150 volunteers helped to pack the "fu dai" (fortune bags in Mandarin) over the past three days. Each bag holds food and essential household items.

Into its ninth year, the initiative - co-organised with volunteer group Heartwarmers - was scaled up to distribute nearly 30 per cent more festive bags compared with the 6,700 last year.

"We recognise that while the wider community is adapting to live with Covid-19 in our midst, the struggle to cope amid uncertain times may prove harder for the groups of Singaporeans in need," said Mr Phillip Tan, chairman of the Community Chest - the fund-raising arm of the National Council of Social Service, which coordinates social service agencies in Singapore.

"As we move forward amid these unprecedented times, Community Chest recognises the need to step up its efforts in caring for those in need amongst us," said Mr Tan, who was speaking yesterday during an event at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

At the event, which marked the official start of the distribution of the fortune bags, he announced that the Community Chest has raised over $2.8 million through this year's "fu dai" initiative.

The Community Chest needs more than $50 million every year to fund at least 100 social service agencies and 200 programmes, which support more than 41,000 individuals, including children with special needs and adults with disabilities.

Donors this year include the Singapore Exchange, which contributed $350,000, as well as Singapore Press Holdings Foundation and NTUC FairPrice Foundation, which gave $300,000 each.

Long-running partner Standard Chartered Bank provided about 450 volunteers to help pack and deliver the bags.

Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean was the guest of honour at the event.

Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli later led the distribution of festive bags to families in his Tampines constituency.

Also delivering bags to households in their constituencies were: National Development Minister Desmond Lee in West Coast; Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim in Nee Soon; Minister of State for Social and Family Development and Education Sun Xueling in Punggol West; and Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development and Culture, Community and Youth Eric Chua in Tanjong Pagar.

MPs Joan Pereira, Shawn Huang, Ng Ling Ling and Xie Yao Quan were also involved in the distribution efforts in their respective constituencies.

The public can help raise funds for the Community Chest through the Giving.sg platform, or donate to it in a social media campaign by posting a photo of a heart-shaped hand gesture with the hashtag #ShareJoyWithComChest.

Technology company Xilinx Asia Pacific has pledged to donate $100 to the Community Chest for every photo posted during this campaign, which runs till Feb 28.