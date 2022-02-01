Patients at two hospitals treated to festive dinners

All 252 patients at Alexandra Hospital tucked into a special Chinese New Year's Eve dinner yesterday.

The in-house team of 22 chefs served up a six-course meal that included dishes such as melon soup, locally sourced sea bass, and pineapple cake, hoping to raise some cheer among the patients amid a four-week suspension of visits.

Mr Sebastian Low, 48, head of food services at the hospital, said: "As a patient, if you are unable to go home, as least you can feast on delicious food during this period.

"Food is medicine, and we want to help our patients recover faster so that they can go back to their families."

All in-person visits to hospital wards and residential care homes have been suspended from Jan 24 to Feb 20 as Covid-19 community cases climb.

Some patient groups will be allowed visitors on a case-by-case basis, as assessed by the hospitals.

These are critically ill patients, paediatric patients, birthing or post-partum mothers, and patients who require additional support from caregivers.

To bring a smile to its patients, Alexandra Hospital came up with the idea of a Chinese New Year's Eve dinner, and dishes were named after auspicious greetings typically shouted during lohei, a custom that involves tossing salad in the air to welcome abundance and prosperity.

For instance, the pineapple cake for dessert was named "bu bu gao sheng", which means to rise to the top step by step. The Chinese name for cake is pronounced as "gao".

The dishes were customised based on the nutritional needs of patients.

And those with difficulties in swallowing were served porridge instead of rice, for example.

To spread festive cheer, origami pieces of the 12 Chinese zodiac animals were distributed to patients.

Alexandra Hospital also arranged for a staff member to dress as the God of Fortune to greet them.

Over at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, 795 patients also enjoyed festive dishes such as abalone mushroom soup and orange mousse.

These dishes came in a few variations, including an easy-to-chew option for patients who cannot consume tough or fibrous food.

To ensure that patients received their meals on time, chefs at both hospitals started their day as early as 5am.

Some of them had to miss family gatherings to serve the patients.

But Mr Low said: "We were mentally prepared to make this sacrifice. As front-line workers, we know very clearly this is our role and responsibility."