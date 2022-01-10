Clarke Quay patrons unfazed by big New Year's Eve gathering

The big gathering of revellers in Clarke Quay on New Year's Eve - which has been described as a possible Covid-19 superspreader event - has not frightened away patrons from dining there.

Last week, videos of the gathering, believed to have involved hundreds of people, were posted on social media. Many had masks pulled down and they could be seen celebrating in front of Riverside Point.

The multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19 said on Jan 2 that the gathering involved some blatant breaches of safe management rules and was a potential superspreader event.

Enforcement agencies are looking into the matter, it added.

Contacted yesterday for an update on investigations, all the Urban Redevelopment Authority would say was that its update last week still stands, which is that it will alert The Straits Times if it has any statement to issue.

When ST visited Clarke Quay and Riverside Point last Friday and Saturday, restaurant staff - most of whom declined to be named or asked for their workplaces not to be named - said the news had not dampened business over the past week.

An employee at Brewerkz said it was equally busy during the first week of January as during the festive period in December.

"I think people know the New Year's Eve gathering was an anomaly, so they are still very open to dining out. Some people are also trying to adapt to the fact that we have to live with Covid-19," she said, adding that she is optimistic about business this year.

A worker at Mexican restaurant Cafe Iguana said business was unaffected, while a manager of another restaurant noted increased footfall during the first week of January.

"Business has actually been better, probably because more people are returning to the office this year so more of them drop by after work. I don't really think that people are concerned about the gathering on New Year's Eve as it was just a one-off event," he said.

An employee at a bar told ST that his patrons had not been put off by the gathering, and he hopes that the Chinese New Year period next month will provide a lift to business.