Clan associations play vital role in safeguarding identity of S'porean Chinese: DPM Wong

Amid the challenges of a turbulent world, Chinese clan associations play an important role in safeguarding and recognising the identity of Singaporean Chinese.

Speaking in Mandarin at the official opening of the new eight-storey Huang Clan Association building in Geylang on Saturday, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said Singaporean Chinese should take pride in their unique ancestry.

"Even though our ancestors might be from China, we should now take pride in our identity as Singaporean Chinese," he said.

In the light of worrying developments brought about by recent geopolitical events, he warned that Singapore will definitely be affected and forced to take sides as political games between major powers intensify.

"In these situations, it is necessary for us to protect the interests of Singapore and Singaporeans," said Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister.

Chinese clan associations can contribute to such efforts by helping new immigrants integrate and understand Singapore's multicultural and multiracial society, he added.

Established in 1924, the Huang Clan Association is among the oldest clan associations here with about 800 members.

For many years, it has given back to society and helped its members integrate with various social groups, said Mr Wong, who is also honourable adviser to the Huang Clan Association.

For example, the association organised Chinese New Year festivities for migrant workers in 2017 and 2018 as a gesture of appreciation.

Many of these associations are also older than Singapore itself, which means that their heritage reflects the history of Chinese people here, said Mr Wong.

This makes them precious troves of information for understanding the culture and heritage of Chinese here, as well as the sacrifices made by the Chinese community for the development of Singapore, he said.

Ang Qing