Citi Singapore, partners, staff and families raise $152,000 for ChildAid

Staff, their families and partners of Citi Singapore have raised $152,000 to support charity concert ChildAid through activities such as bake sales and auctions.

Money from ChildAid goes towards The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund and The Business Times Budding Artists Fund.

Citi has been donating to the two funds since 2002. Last month, Citi donated $120,000 to ChildAid to mark Citi's 120th anniversary in Singapore. As at last month, it has raised more than $7.2 million for the two funds.

Fund-raising activities were organised as part of Citi's 17th Global Community Day, a day aimed at giving back to the community.

A carnival was held last month, with staff donating money in exchange for trying activities like terrarium workshops, calligraphy and Zumba.

Mr Amol Gupte, Citi's head of South Asia and Asean, said: "This year's family day and fund-raising efforts around the theme of wellness was particularly apt as the world recovers and renews from the pandemic. It is always heartening to see our employees step up and exemplify Citi's values through the Citi Supports ChildAid campaign."

A cheque from Citi was presented to ChildAid at the Youth Co:Lab Summit, held at the Shaw Foundation Alumni House yesterday.

The School Pocket Money Fund provides school allowance for children from low-income families, while the Budding Artists Fund supports underprivileged children and youth, with opportunities to develop their artistic talents.

The ChildAid concert this year will be held on Dec 13.

Syarafana Shafeeq