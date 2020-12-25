Christmas cheer in the heartland

Some residents have banded together to bring Christmas cheer to their block in Bedok Reservoir Road. A 3.5m-tall Christmas tree, constructed by residents, stands proudly in front of the block, and is surrounded by four reindeer figurines.

Ms Goh Siew Hua, 53, who led the project with her husband, said they have been decorating the block for Christmas since 2011, together with their neighbours.

"Everyone is very down this year. Some are jobless, some of the older residents have fewer visits from their family due to Covid-19 restrictions. Our decorations give people something to do," said Ms Goh, who co-owns a tentage company with her husband.

