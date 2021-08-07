Children and seniors bond in virtual celebration

More than 300 children and 50 seniors from three PCF Sparkletots centres in Changi-Simei and a nearby Sparkle Care senior care centre marked National Day with a virtual celebration yesterday.

The virtual event was graced by East Coast GRC MP Jessica Tan.

The pre-schoolers, in their own classrooms, put up dance performances for the seniors to popular tunes such as Munnaeru Vaalibaa, Rasa Sayang, Singapore Town and Tong Yao. Participants then sang along to National Day classics such as Stand Up For Singapore.

The celebration also showcased artwork made by the children together with the seniors. The works were first coloured by seniors, then decorated with recycled materials by the children.

The 10am celebration saw sleepy faces breaking into cheeky grins, as the children warmed up to the music. Before long, many were waving flags, running around and jumping up and down to the catchy tunes, which included this year's National Day Parade theme song, The Road Ahead, and JJ Lin's Our Singapore.

Each pre-school class took its turn in the spotlight, showing off moves unique to Singapore's different cultures. The seniors cheered them on.

This was the second year of virtual celebrations, which showed the Singapore spirit of coming together despite the circumstances to beat the odds, said Ms Tan in her speech. Singaporeans can celebrate today because of the hard work of seniors for the past 56 years, she told the children. "Go give your grandparents a big hug."

The National Day event is part of an inter-generational project by PCF Sparkletots, which aims to keep seniors active and encourage children to bond with the seniors, said centre principal Margaret Ow.

The pre-school is also planning Deepavali celebrations and an eco-gardening project with the seniors.

Amelia Cabrera, six, who goes to PCF Sparkletots @ Changi-Simei Block 131, said: "I like performing for the seniors of Sparkle Care because it is fun."

Mrs Norma Sim, 82, who goes to Sparkle Care @ Changi-Simei, said: "Today's event brought out the celebratory mood of National Day. I found it very enjoyable as the children were so spontaneous."

Over at the Geylang East Home for the Aged, seniors also celebrated Singapore's birthday in style. Twenty-one seniors and volunteers co-created 21 uniquely hand-sewn and hand-painted tote bags to capture 2021.

The tote bag was designed by Ms Eddyson Liew, a freelance designer and volunteer at the home, and sewn by the home's volunteers. Seniors from three senior care centres then hand-painted the Singapore map on the bag.

Participants chose colours and patterns to express their hopes for better days ahead, said Mr Happy Tan, a volunteer and fund-raising executive at the home.