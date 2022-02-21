Charity pilots collaborative scheme to help couples settle divorces amicably

SINGAPORE - The Community Justice Centre (CJC), a charity that provides legal and social support for needy people involved in a legal case and who do not have a lawyer, is piloting a scheme that allows couples with "modest means" to settle their divorces in an amicable manner, instead of fighting it out in court.

Under its Collaborative Justice Project that had its soft launch in December last year, each spouse in a divorce will be assigned to a lawyer who is trained in collaborative family practice.