Charity setting up boarding facility to help children from poor families

A new charity is pioneering a novel approach to helping children from the poorest families here do well in school and lift their families out of poverty.

=Dreams (Singapore), a charity registered in April last year, is setting up a boarding facility for these children to live in.

At the =Dreams campus, students will get a host of support - from help with their studies to resources to pursue their interests and mentors to guide them.

Mr Stanley Tan, the man behind the initiative, said the aim is to place the children in an environment that helps them focus on their studies and give them the support they need to reach their potential of achieving tertiary education.

Mr Tan, who is chairman of =Dreams (Singapore) and also chairman of the South Central Community Family Service Centre (FSC), said: "We recognise that the environment the children are in plays a large role in their success, even in the belief that they could do well.

"Rich families pay a lot of money to send their children to boarding schools with their focus on the child's educational development. The boarding school is a tried and tested model for those who have, so why wouldn't such a model work with those who don't?"

For many families living in highly subsidised Housing Board rental flats, the home environment is often cramped and noisy, which is not conducive for studying, said Mr Rajesh Varghese, chief transformation officer at South Central Community FSC.

From a survey the FSC conducted in 2020, an average of four to six people live in a two-room rental flat, he added.

Mr Rajesh said the FSC matches children as young as those in Primary 3 with a learning mentor, among other assistance rendered, to help them pass their Primary School Leaving Examination. A learning mentor is a volunteer who helps the child with his studies on a regular basis.

But the FSC has found that many of these children may not be motivated to study and may sometimes skip the lessons arranged for them.

Mr Rajesh said there are multiple factors behind their lack of motivation to do well in school. They often lack parental supervision as their parents are busy working or one parent could be absent due to reasons such as divorce or imprisonment.