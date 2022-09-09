Charities will not need permit to raise funds from 2023

Charities will no longer need to apply for a police permit before raising funds in public from next year.

The move to scrap the permit is to reduce the administrative burden on charities, said Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong at the Charity Governance Conference on Thursday.

"We will make it easier for registered and exempt charities to raise funds through house to house and street campaigns, while making it safer for donors," he added.

Registered charities are charities that are registered with the Commissioner of Charities (COC) and exempt charities include any university, hospital or religious body established by an Act of Parliament.

The current rules require charities to obtain a licence from the police or the National Council of Social Service before they can raise funds, such as soliciting donations from house to house or via flag days.

This subjects the charities to "dual regulation" by two sets of laws - the Charities Act and the House to House and Street Collections Act.

Under the revised framework, registered and exempt charities, as well as permit holders raising funds for foreign charitable purposes, need only disclose details of their fund-raising campaigns on the Charity Portal, which is the COC website, before they start public fund-raising activities.

"Donors can verify the legitimacy of these campaigns instantly by searching the Charity Portal, which is centrally controlled by the COC's office," said Mr Tong.

In May, the COC held a public consultation where it proposed to scrap the need for charities to apply for a house to house and street collections licence from the police when they raise funds in public.

Under the revised fund-raising regime, more disclosure requirements will be imposed on charities to ensure donors can easily check on the legitimacy of the fund-raisers on the Charity Portal.

In a statement on Thursday, the COC's office said: "Enforcement action, where necessary, may be taken against improper appeals, failure to comply with the new disclosure requirements and/or wilfully providing inaccurate details."

The move aims to strike a better balance between requirements imposed on charities and ensuring adequate information is available for donors to make informed decisions, the COC added.

The COC said it will provide more details by the end of the year.

At Thursday's conference, Mr Tong also announced that the COC will launch the Terrorist Financing Risk Mitigation Toolkit to help charities.

The toolkit is expected to be available by the end of the year.

Mr Tong said: "With greater cross-boundary flow of funds, a charity can be exposed to terrorist financing and money-laundering risks."

While there are currently no such known risks, he said Singapore cannot be complacent.

He said non-profit organisations, including charities, have been identified to be at a medium-low risk of being abused for terrorist financing, according to Singapore's Terrorist Financing National Risk Assessment published in 2020.

Mr Asher Low, executive director of Limitless, a charity helping youth with mental health issues, said the move to scrap the permit is welcome news for small charities like his, as it reduces the administrative load on his 16 staff members.

But as a member of the donating public, he is worried that this may be abused by scammers pretending to raise funds for a charity when permits are no longer needed.