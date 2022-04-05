Changes to adoption law so every child gets a good home

Couples planning to adopt a child can expect extensive changes to the adoption law and practices here, as a new adoption Bill seeks to assess every prospective parent's suitability to adopt, define suitability criteria more explicitly, and deter unethical practices among for-profit adoption agents.

Yesterday, Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli tabled the Bill in Parliament, seeking to repeal the Adoption of Children Act 1939 and re-enact a new Adoption of Children Act 2022.

The last substantial amendment to the current Act was in 1985.

The proposed Act has three main aims - finding a good home for every child identified for adoption, breaking cycles of abuse and neglect, and deterring undesirable behaviour in the adoption sector.

To find a good home for every child, all prospective parents must go through comprehensive and in-depth checks, called Adoption Suitability Assessment, to assess their suitability and readiness to adopt before they are allowed to do so.

Currently, only those adopting a foreign child who is not related to them or a child under the State's care have to go through such checks. Besides foreign children, local children are also placed for adoption.

The Bill also proposes to prioritise Singaporeans and permanent residents when it comes to adoption, as only a small number of children are placed for adoption.

A Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) statement said: "This will better ensure that Singapore does not become an adoption hub of convenience."

There is an average of 400 adoptions each year, with only about 20 foreigners adopting a year.

Those convicted of serious crimes, including sexual abuse, and drug offences and violence, will not be allowed to adopt, unless the court determines there are exceptional circumstances to permit the adoption.

Currently, prospective adoptive parents must attend a compulsory pre-adoption briefing, where they learn more about the adoption process and related issues, before they can apply to adopt.