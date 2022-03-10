Change view that flexi-work hurts careers: President

Workers need to see that flexible work arrangements would not hinder their career progression, while smaller employers need support to implement them, said President Halimah Yacob yesterday.

Speaking at a virtual event to mark International Women's Day, Madam Halimah noted that many women have to balance caregiving with their careers.

"Family-friendly workplace policies, such as flexible work arrangements, will help," she said.

"The challenge with the current flexible work arrangements is that they are voluntary and depend a great deal on employers' support to introduce them."

But things are changing.

At the event organised by the National University Health System (NUHS), Madam Halimah noted that as at the end of last year, 43.7 per cent of doctors at NUHS were women. "This is the result of sustained efforts in eradicating preconceived notions on women's roles, and can also be attributed in part to the Government's decision in 2003 to abolish the quota capping female enrolment in medicine at the National University of Singapore," she said.

In her speech, President Halimah lauded the contributions women have made in science and healthcare while balancing their caregiving duties.

Among them was assistant director of nursing Katherine Leong who, at the height of the pandemic in 2020, launched NUHS' first community care facility in Tuas South that catered to 1,600 migrant workers.

"Despite the language barrier and possibility of contracting the virus, Katherine and her team remained committed to caring for the migrant workers," said Madam Halimah. "This was even as she was the primary caregiver to her late father who suffered from Parkinson's disease and dementia."

Ms Leong, 51, who received the President's Award for Nurses last year, said she also had to manage two schoolgoing children. "If it weren't for my helper... it would have been very difficult.

"It also helped having understanding colleagues and bosses, who let me know they had my back," she said.

President Halimah also highlighted the contributions of Dr Sophia Archuleta, who leads the NUHS Women in Science and Healthcare team. "As head and senior consultant of the Division of Infectious Diseases at NUH, she played an important role when the Covid-19 pandemic hit," said Madam Halimah.

Dr Archuleta, 49, did this while carrying out her duties as the main caregiver to her elderly father.

Yesterday's event included a panel discussion where topics such as unconscious bias and awareness at workplaces were discussed.

Professor Jonathan Eisen of the University of California urged men to speak up on behalf of their female counterparts if they witness unfair treatment.

Dr Gao Mingqi, panellist and a third-year resident of NUHS' internal medicine programme, said senior colleagues should step in when a female employee is subjected to an insensitive or harmful comment.