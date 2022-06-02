Centrepoint Kids and Yaohan: Book captures 1980s 'mall generation'

One particular memory is etched fondly in independent scholar Liew Kai Khiun's mind - a school day he spent in a mall.

In 1981, then aged eight, he tried to skip school by telling his mum he was ill, and she agreed. A few hours later, the boy, who was supposedly ill, found himself in the toy section of department store Yaohan in Thomson Plaza with his mother, eyeing a Millennium Falcon toy priced at about $150.

"Even as a boy in the 1980s, I knew it was prohibitively expensive," writes Dr Liew in his new book, The Singapore Mall Generation: History, Imagination, Community. "Miraculously, she agreed to purchase it for me."

Today, more than four decades after his mother yielded to his toy request, Dr Liew, 49, still counts himself fortunate for that day, which has since become a significant memory marker of his childhood.

He described the book - which he edited and comprises 10 chapters, some by contributors - as a heritage project that captures Singapore's post-independence, contemporary history largely set in the 1980s, when Singaporeans evolved together as part of a modern nation.

National Development Minister Desmond Lee, who was guest of honour at the book's launch at the National Library Building in Victoria Street on Monday evening, said malls have become an important part of many Singaporeans' lives, noting that they are intertwined with cherished personal memories for many, such as the place of their first date.

"For me, it was Jurong Point; we were playing Puzzle Bobble," said Mr Lee, who added that he had spent a lot of time in the recently conserved Golden Mile Complex during his early childhood.

Comparing the malls that sprouted in 1970s and 1980s Singapore with real estate investment trust or Reit-owned malls of today, Dr Liew said the malls of the past - many of them strata-titled - offered an eclectic mix of businesses that were a fertile ground for the growth of subcultures among young people.

PhD candidate and book contributor Roy Kheng, 48, who co-wrote a chapter with Dr Liew, added that new malls are highly conservative and risk averse. "You will almost never see a tattoo parlour in these malls, even if the artist is world-famous, because he's considered a liability," he said.

In the book, Dr Liew noted that in the 1980s, Singapore's contemporary youth cultures became synonymous with malls and discotheques, with references to "Far East Kids" and "Centrepoint Kids" often seen in the media.

He said that with the proliferation of social media, today's youth no longer go to malls to "exhibit and showcase themselves, and meet up with others", contributing to a decreased interrelation between malls and youth culture.

Despite this, architectural photographer Darren Soh, 46, argued in his chapter that some old strata-titled malls will continue to thrive despite becoming rarer, as they have evolved into institutions whose shoes new Reit-owned malls cannot fill.

Citing Queensway Shopping Centre, which has over time developed its niche as the place to shop for sporting goods, Mr Soh said he believes such "specialised strata-titled malls" will continue to service those who want multiple shops to choose from when purchasing a specific item.

The book, published by Marshall Cavendish Business and supported by the National Heritage Board, is on sale at all major bookstores and online shops at $32, before GST.