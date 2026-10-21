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Causeway Point to house social and reading hub with SingLit showcase and pre-loved books in 2028

SINGAPORE - Visitors to Causeway Point will be able to discover one of the most extensive collections of Singapore literature (SingLit) and local authors when a new social and reading space opens in 2028.

Called The HomePage @ Causeway Point, the space will also house one of Singapore’s largest publicly accessible collections of pre-loved library books in different languages.

This is part of efforts to promote sustainability and encourage reading, said Frasers Centrepoint Trust (FCT), which owns the mall, and the National Library & Archives Board (NLB) on Oct 22.

Visitors can browse and take home the pre-loved library books without having to borrow them.

The SingLit showcase will also include thematic exhibitions and programmes. NLB will work with the National Arts Council to curate the SingLit space, showcasing literary works and fostering greater appreciation of Singapore’s literary heritage.

FCT and NLB signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Oct 20 to collaborate on the planning, design and implementation of the public space, including its literary collections, community programmes and visitor experiences.

The HomePage @ Causeway Point will span over 32,000 sq ft on parts of the mall’s sixth and seventh floors, and will be part of FCT’s overall plans to revamp the mall between 2027 and 2029.

Visitors can enjoy food and beverages within the community reading space, alongside interactive experiences and family friendly amenities such as children’s play zones.

It will also have a purpose-built indoor theatre and screening space for films, author talks, storytelling sessions and cultural programmes.

The upgraded Causeway Point, spanning over 425,000 sq ft, will have close to 250 stores and new community spaces, family friendly amenities and upgraded facilities will be added. PHOTO: FRASERS PROPERTY

To create a uniquely Singaporean environment, the design will take inspiration from the distinctly coloured iconic Teck Whye HDB blocks, the former National Library building in Stamford Road and the geometric forms of Singapore’s 1970s Brutalist architecture, said FCT and NLB.

NLB chief executive Melissa Tam said the space marks a milestone in its efforts to grow a stronger reading culture in Singapore.

“By making reading more accessible and creating new opportunities for readers to discover SingLit and local authors, we hope to encourage more Singaporeans to embrace reading as a lifelong habit and connect more deeply with our shared heritage and identity,” she said.

Wan Wee Pin, assistant chief executive of NLB’s Experiences Group, told The Straits Times that The HomePage @ Causeway Point complements existing library offerings, including Woodlands Library which is just opposite the mall. “Together, they make reading more exciting and accessible, and we believe both will play a meaningful role in strengthening the overall reading culture in the north and in Singapore,” said Wan.

The upgraded Causeway Point, spanning over 425,000 sq ft, will have close to 250 stores and new community spaces, family friendly amenities and upgraded facilities will be added. It currently has about 230 stores.

Richard Ng, chief executive officer of the manager of FCT, said the transformation comes as northern Singapore continues to grow as a major residential and commercial hub, supported by sustained population growth and the planned addition of more than 50,000 new homes. The Woodlands Regional Centre is also expected to support over 100,000 jobs.

It is also located near the upcoming Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link that is slated to begin operations in February 2027.

He added: “As Woodlands rapidly transforms into Singapore’s largest economic hub in the north, Causeway Point must evolve to stay ahead.”