Call for different faiths to pull together to attain common goals

Different faiths can find common ground on issues such as climate change, peace-building, social justice and cohesion. There should also be inter-religious collaboration to help people find ways to achieve such shared objectives.

This was the view shared by speakers in a discussion on "How diversity can be harnessed for the common good" on Wednesday, the second day of the International Conference on Cohesive Societies (ICCS), a three-day global interfaith conference at the Raffles City Convention Centre.

They said that all religions uphold high values and moral principles, and there should be a rallying call for all faiths to come together for humanity's common good.

Dr Iyad Abumoghli, founder and director of the United Nations Environment Programme's Faith for Earth Initiative, said all religions share strong ethics of environmental care.

"Despite the great diversity of religions, they all recognise that human beings are fundamentally related to the environment," he said.

Besides inter-faith collaboration, religious leaders can also work with scientific and policymaking bodies to build ethical behaviour and resolve conflicts.

The ICCS is a good example of how both can work together, said professor of anthropology and global studies at Hitotsubashi University Yoshiko Ashiwa, who is also founding director of its Institute for the Study of Peace and Reconciliation. It is a platform for religious groups and government representatives to network.

Mr Andre Azoulay, adviser to King Mohammed VI of Morocco, said education is vital. He shared how his Jewish teachers taught him to always give a chance to others so that they enjoy the same dignity, freedom and sovereignty as himself.

The speakers were also asked about the recent repeal of 377A by the Singapore Government, a British colonial era law that criminalised sex between men.

Dr Abumoghli said it is up to the divine to judge. "What I care for, is if you are a good neighbour... and if we both serve the nation, the international community as we should," he said.

Organised by the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies and supported by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, the ICCS is attended by over 800 delegates from more than 40 countries this year.