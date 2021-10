SINGAPORE - A fire broke out at the junction of Bishan Road and Braddell Road on Thursday (Oct 7) morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at about 6.50am.

When SCDF officers arrived on site, they found that the bushes on the road divider were on fire, an area of approximately 2m by 3m.

They extinguished the fire using a water jet. No injuries were reported.

"The cause of the fire is under investigation," SCDF said.