Bukit Timah Railway Station and old staff quarters reopen

After two years of restoration works, the Bukit Timah Railway Station and Railway Staff Quarters, located at about the midpoint of the 24km Rail Corridor, have reopened to the public.

Visitors can now learn about the former railway line's history at the heritage gallery housed in the old railway station and relax at a cafe inside the former staff quarters, as well as enjoy new amenities, gardens and lawns.

Officiating at the opening of the new 4.3ha Bukit Timah Railway Station community node yesterday, National Development Minister Desmond Lee said the public had been engaged on how to preserve the station's heritage.

Accessibility for people on wheelchairs, seniors, and families with young children was also taken into consideration.

The node is located right by the Bukit Timah truss bridge and is most easily accessed from King Albert Park MRT station.

"We have now conserved its two buildings and ensured that they are safe and accessible for everyone while retaining their nostalgic charm," said Mr Lee.

For instance, in the railway station's signal room, six levers used by station masters to control track switching and signalling for passing trains were kept.

Night lighting in the area will be kept to a minimum to avoid disturbing nocturnal animals, said Mr Lee.

Yesterday marked exactly 11 years since the 24km stretch of land occupied by the Keretapi Tanah Melayu railway line was returned to Singapore.

Conservator Yeo Kang Shua, who was the restoration project's heritage consultant, said that while the restoration was technically straightforward, the challenges lay in the relatively small scale of the heritage buildings.

Workers had to be extremely cautious, he said, as any mistake they made would have damaged a significant percentage of the buildings given their size. For instance, special care was given to 20 half-domed ventilation tiles that were retained - 10 each on the station building and staff quarters - and are no longer in production.

In front of the building, which was built in 1932, more restored features such as station signs and token poles can be found. There are also replicas of railway station wagons that were used as railway maintenance vehicles.

Urban Redevelopment Authority executive architect John Wan said the agency wanted to ensure the site is relevant and used by the public, so the wagons were introduced as a play feature and photo opportunity.

At the former staff quarters, located opposite the old rail tracks from the station building, a cafe has opened at one of the two houses, offering local and fusion fare.

Next door, a "heritage wing" has been created, retaining the layout, features and details of the house to showcase its former use as a residential building.

Mr Takayuki Kawada, 41, who previously lived in Singapore and had returned on a business trip, said he was paying a visit to the railway station after finding out online that it had been restored.

"It is important to keep historical architecture to remember past stories and retain the culture of the area," said Mr Kawada, who works in the energy sector.

The authorities will continue to work with the community "to realise the Rail Corridor's full potential", said Mr Lee, who also announced forthcoming developments for the corridor.

Heritage blogger and author Jerome Lim, who has documented the railway station, said he was glad about how the restoration work turned out. "It was tastefully done, retaining the area's rustic flavour and charm that takes you away from Singapore."

Mr Leong Kwok Peng, a long-time advocate for the Rail Corridor to be kept as a continuous nature trail instead of being cut up for development, said he appreciated the effort made to restore the area, but would have liked to see more of the railway track restored.

Noting that trains that used to traverse the line carried natural resources such as timber and rattan, he said: "We have taken so much, now it's time we give back through the trail's retention for nature."