Bukit Panjang MP Liang Eng Hwa giving out food donations to beneficiaries at Bukit Panjang Community Club yesterday. The distribution was the first under the Bukit Panjang Community Give-Gift initiative, which aims to link retail business owners with the needy. The beneficiaries were identified by Thye Hua Kwan Family Service Centre and the PAP Community Foundation Centre, said the People's Association. The initiative is part of efforts to encourage more retailers in the Bukit Panjang area to step forward to help the needy, and give them an avenue to give back to the community. Among the donors who took part in the donation drive yesterday morning were the owners of Hanphy Seafood, a start-up that began operations in 2019. The owners of the online frozen seafood business had been exploring ways to do their bit for charity during the Covid-19 pandemic, but had no idea how to start. Mr Liang got them involved in the programme, which will benefit about 300 needy residents over the next six months. The collections will take place once a month from this month to December this year.
Bukit Panjang retailers donate food to the needy
- Published1 hour ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 19, 2021, with the headline 'Bukit Panjang retailers donate food to the needy'. Subscribe