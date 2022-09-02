Boutique hotel opens at Gardens by the Bay

Garden Pod, a unique retreat with four duplex suites located in Serene Garden, which is steps away from The Meadow and a short distance from Bayfront MRT station, opened at Gardens by the Bay on Thursday.

A new boutique hotel concept by Shipping Container Hotel and designed by the President's Design Award winner Laud Architects, Garden Pod was officially opened by Ms Low Yen Ling, Minister of State for Trade and Industry as well as Culture, Community and Youth.

The hotel is arranged in a distinct pinwheel layout, and each suite has 70 sq m of space over two levels connected by a spiral staircase.

Each suite accommodates up to four guests and comes with amenities such as one king-size bed and one queen-size Murphy bed, an attached bathroom, a living room with TV, a kitchen with a cooking hob and down-draft hood, indoor dining seating and a private outdoor patio.

In line with sustainable principles, the upper level of each duplex suite is constructed from 12.2m repurposed shipping containers and has photovoltaic panels installed on the rooftop to harvest solar energy for up to 80 per cent of its energy needs.

Rates start from $450 a night.