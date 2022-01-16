Book spotlights contributions of Tamil Muslims in S'pore

The Tamil Muslim community in Singapore has contributed to the country's multiracial and religious harmony, with collective efforts that have strengthened its social compact, said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing yesterday.

In 1946, for example, members of the community dedicated a portion of their salaries to help the Singapore Kadayanallur Muslim League (SKML) start the Umar Pulavar Tamil School, the first Tamil-medium secondary school in South-east Asia at the time.

The school played an important role in advancing and shaping Tamil language education here, and many graduates have taken up the baton and become Tamil teachers today, Mr Chan said.

"While the school was closed 40 years ago, its name lives on in today's Umar Pulavar Tamil Language Centre, which continues the important mission of transmitting Tamil language and culture to the next generation," he said.

The centre is in Beatty Road.

Mr Chan was speaking at the launch of Singapore Tamil Muslims, the English edition of a Tamil book published in 2015. The event was held in conjunction with SKML's 80th anniversary celebration at Chui Huay Lim Club in Newton.

The book, aimed at providing a better understanding of the Tamil Muslim community here, was supported by organisations like the National Heritage Board and Islamic Religious Council of Singapore. It has forewords by President Halimah Yacob and former senior minister of state Zainul Abidin Rasheed.

The English edition of the book was authored by SKML president Raja Mohamad and deputy president A.R. Mashuthoo, while the original Tamil version was by Mr Mashuthoo and writer J.M. Sali.

In his speech, Mr Chan highlighted how the spirit of grit, resilience and service to community has shone among Singapore's Tamil Muslims. Many have become successful professionals and leaders of the community, he said.

"But they have all imbibed the spirit of service, and continued to pay it forward to the community and nation. Importantly, these collective efforts by your community have also strengthened Singapore's social compact - where we help the young to have a good start in life, give more to those with less, and enable our people to bounce back from adversity."

He expressed his hope that the book can serve as a reminder that Singaporeans must honour and protect what they have, and inspire the next generation to continue paying it forward.

Proceeds from the sale of the book will be used for SKML's work in supporting the disabled community and the education needs of children from low-income families.

• To purchase the book or to make a donation to SKML, go to https://tinyurl.com/SKMLbooklaunch