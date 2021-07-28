Blaze breaks out at Geylang Bahru, next to Jalan Besar Town Council office

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out at Geylang Bahru in the early morning on Wednesday (July 28).

The Straits Times understands that the affected unit is a dance studio, and the building is next to the Jalan Besar Town Council.

The town council was not affected by the fire.

The fire involved the contents of the second floor of a two-storey building, and there have been no reported casualties at this point, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

According to Chinese-language publication Lianhe Zaobao, the sound of explosions and shattering glass could be heard from the fire, jolting residents awake and attracting numerous onlookers.