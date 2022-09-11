Better-equipped Tampines CPF service centre reopens after revamp

Tampines residents now have a bigger and better-equipped Central Provident Fund service centre to handle their needs.

The centre, at the CPF Tampines Building, was officially reopened on Saturday after the completion of refurbishment work that began last year.

This is the first time the centre has been renovated since it started operations in 1994. Its floor area was increased by about 50 per cent, and the new layout makes it accessible to users of wheelchairs and personal mobility devices. For example, it has a consultation room near the entrance for such residents to easily access.

New features include 24/7 self-help kiosks for members of the public to access the CPF Board's online services.

Such kiosks are already in operation in other centres in Bishan, Jurong East and Woodlands.

The remaining centre in Maxwell near Tanjong Pagar Road has self-help kiosks, which are open during office hours.

Senior Minister of State for Manpower and Sustainability and the Environment Koh Poh Koon, who was the guest of honour at Saturday's event, said the inclusion of the kiosks by the CPF Board and its efforts to encourage Singaporeans to use its mobile app are timely. "It... will help the (CPF Board) be more responsive to the public without needing to increase manpower," he added, noting that Singaporeans have also become more familiar with online transactions since the Covid-19 pandemic started.

The centre also has a room dedicated to public workshops run by government agencies. It is one of two CPF service centres with this feature, the other being the Woodlands branch, which reopened in August after renovation.

Workshops conducted include those by the Infocomm Media Development Authority to teach elderly residents how to spot scams and practise safe online habits.

Digital ambassadors, who include CPF Board staff, will be at the centre to help members of the public learn digital skills, such as using PayNow and accessing government services online.

On Saturday, CPF Board chief executive Augustin Lee said that, before the pandemic, seven out of 10 residents served at the centres were at least 50 years old. The proportion now is eight out of 10.

"So we are catering more and more to the elderly, and (getting) those who are digitally savvy to (use) online services," he said.

This digital push frees up the CPF Board's customer service executives to better serve residents who need human assistance, he added.

CPF Board group director of customer relations Janice Lai said there are currently no plans to refurbish the other service centres.

"It's very important for us to get feedback from our members in Woodlands and Tampines," she said, adding that the information will be used to decide whether other centres need to be revamped to include amenities such as the workshop room.

A digital skills workshop for seniors was also ongoing at the Tampines centre during Saturday's event.

Madam Samiah Salikin, who attended the session, said she learnt how to access government services online and download mobile apps, among other things. "The centre is near the bus interchange. It is convenient to get here," said the 65-year-old.