Bedok fire: Hundreds show up at Malaysia funeral of dad and girl

Hundreds of people turned up at the funeral service for the man and his daughter who lost their lives in the Bedok North fire on May 13.

Mr Shen Zhi An, the funeral director of 66 Casket Services, told The Straits Times that the funeral took place on Sunday in Pahang, Malaysia, with family members taking turns to pay their respects from 3pm.

Malaysian Tan Soon Keong, 34, and his three-year-old daughter Hui En were tenants of Ms Aileen Chan, 56, who also died in the fire that engulfed the three-room flat she owned at Block 409 Bedok North Avenue 2.

At about 10am yesterday, he and his daughter were cremated.

Mr Tan's 34-year-old wife, who survived the fire, is still in hospital.

Giving an update on her condition on Sunday, Mr Tan Kiat How, Minister of State for National Development and an MP for East Coast GRC where the affected block is situated, said that Mrs Tan remains in intensive care.

He said: "We have got in touch with her immediate family members and are providing them with accommodation and (helping them) link up with the necessary agencies to support them in this period."

Yesterday, Mr Shen said he was saddened by the deaths of the man and his daughter.

"The family wanted a simple ceremony. For the little girl, someone left a bouquet of flowers with a little bunny. I feel sorry for the family's loss," he said.

According to Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News, Mr Tan Soon Keong, his wife and their toddler last returned to his home town of Temerloh in Malaysia to celebrate Mother's Day with his parents on May 8.

In a Facebook post on May 17, Facebook user Tracy Wong had tagged Mr Tan, whom she referred to as her uncle, lamenting his death.

She said: "In the past, every month when you returned, you would always treat us (our family) to a big feast."

Adding that it was always a happy occasion whenever the family reunited, even if it was for only two or three days, Ms Wong said that she had not seen her uncle for two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said: "When you returned for two days in May to celebrate Mother's Day with us, seeing the children play, we were so happy.

"We never expected that this fire would take you and your daughter away and that we will never have the chance to hear the sound of your laughter again.

"We will always miss you. I hope you have a good journey."