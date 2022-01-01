Balloon business gets a lift with more parties planned

This New Year's Eve was a busy one for Andy Balloons. The balloon company's managing director Goh Jun Hao, 25, said he and his employee Darrell Kong, 24, had to deliver 800 balloons to eight locations in Singapore yesterday.

He added that balloon sales to celebrate the new year had doubled from 2020 as more people hold parties amid the move to living with Covid-19. Mr Goh added: ''People feel more confident to gather, now that almost everyone is vaccinated.''

Singapore celebrated a muted New Year's Eve amid the pandemic, with flagship countdown extravaganzas such as the Marina Bay countdown and its fireworks show cancelled for a second year in a row. However, other smaller-scale celebrations, such as heartland fireworks displays and community virtual celebrations, made up for the much-needed cheer to usher in the new year.