Baby found motionless in nanny's home

A six-month-old boy was found motionless on Dec 28 in a Sengkang flat where he was left in the care of a nanny by his accountant parents.

According to the boy's death certificate, the cause of death is cardiorespiratory failure, said Shin Min Daily News.

The Chinese-language newspaper reported yesterday that the boy, Yong Jing Yu, had apparently stopped breathing before he was admitted to Sengkang General Hospital.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at Block 158D Rivervale Crescent at 6.25pm on Dec 28.

A baby was taken to hospital unconscious and subsequently pronounced dead at the hospital, said the police. Investigations are ongoing, they added.

The boy's father, Mr Yong Zhen Cheng, 30, told Shin Min that his son had always been a healthy child who met his developmental milestones.

His wife, Ms Du Jing Lei, 30, said: "The night before, my son's appetite was still good. When I took my baby to the nanny's home, he was still very happy."

The couple, both Malaysians, told Shin Min it would have cost $2,000 every month to send their child to a childcare centre as they are not Singapore citizens.

They had engaged the nanny, who wanted to be known only as Madam Liu, as she charges only $900 a month for her services.

The couple found Madam Liu through an online website and decided to hire her, as the nanny claimed to have more than 10 years of experience in early childhood education.

This had been the best option for the couple as their household monthly income was only about $4,000, they told Shin Min.