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Baby abused to death by parents was not referred to child protection or social services: MSF

Trevor’s parents had agreed to follow a care plan drawn up by the hospital after Trevor was discharged.

SINGAPORE – Trevor Neo, the eight-month-old baby who died after being abused by his parents, was not referred to the Ministry of Social and Family Development’s (MSF) Protective Service or any social service agency for abuse concerns before his death.

The infant had been admitted to the KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) from Jan 18 to 23, 2024 for vomiting, drinking less milk and concerns about being shaken by his mother.

His parents had agreed to follow a care plan drawn up by the hospital after Trevor was discharged.

KKH’s medical board chairman Eileen Lew told The Straits Times on Oct 21 that the hospital had continued to follow up on Trevor’s case after his discharge, including facilitating access to services for parenting and child development support for his parents.

She added: “With no outstanding concerns, the case was eventually closed.”

Lew did not provide details of the care plan, or indicate how long KKH followed up with the case before closing it.

The MSF and Lew were responding to ST’s questions regarding Trevor’s case after his parents were sentenced on Oct 21.

Neo Jia Ming, 27, was sentenced to 16 years’ jail, while Chloe Gan Ci Xuan, 23, was sentenced to 15 years and three months’ jail.

For most of Trevor’s short life, he was hit, shaken or even had his mouth and nose covered by his parents. He eventually died in September 2024 after his mother smothered him, hit him in the face and turned him face down on the mattress to stop his cries.

On whether an independent review would be conducted in Trevor’s case, the MSF spokesperson said the infant died before its November 2025 announcement that all child deaths known to social services would be independently reviewed.

This came after the tragic death of Megan Khung, the four-year-old girl who was abused to death by her mother and her ex-partner.

In her case, there were multiple breaches across agencies, including a Protective Service officer who failed to log a call by Megan’s pre-school seeking help and police officers not following processes.

A review panel had flagged the need for professionals to better recognise and respond to concerns involving infants and young children, and to coordinate support when families come into contact with different services, she said.

“These lessons have been shared across the social, healthcare and early childhood sectors.”

What happened in hospital

KKH’s Lew gave more details on what happened during Trevor’s two hospital visits before he died.

The first time was on Jan 18, 2024, when he was about a month old. That day, Gan had shaken the infant while Neo was at work, and went back to sleep after Trevor became unconscious.

Later, when Trevor did not respond as she tried to feed him, she exchanged text messages with Neo about the incident.

Neo then brought him to the KKH, which conducted “thorough evaluations” including a brain scan, eye examination and X-rays. The infant was found normal, with no injuries or reported loss of consciousness, said Lew, adding that his parents had agreed to follow the hospital’s care plans.

The second visit was on April 2, 2024. Sometime on or before this date, Neo had put his hand into Trevor’s mouth and dug around until the child bled under his tongue.

After the baby’s nanny noticed the injury and insisted that Trevor be seen by a doctor, Neo and Gan took him to KKH.

KKH’s Lew said the doctor who examined Trevor that day found he was well, with no tear or bleeding under the tongue. The infant was discharged on the same day.

Neo and Gan had mentioned that Trevor liked to suck on his hands and fingers, added Lew.

“His parents sought medical attention promptly, (were) cooperative, and provided accounts consistent with the clinical findings,” she added.

Five months later, on Sept 2, 2024, Trevor was brought to the hospital in an unresponsive state. He died, despite attempts to resuscitate him. Hospital staff alerted the police and the couple were arrested.

Lew said paediatricians and medical social workers carefully evaluate children suspected of being abused. They may work with other specialists based on the child’s situation and injuries.

Cases in which clinical, social and behavioural indicators raise a reasonable concern of harm are referred to the MSF through the National Anti-Violence and Sexual Harassment Helpline.

Where there are no child safety concerns, care arrangements and referrals to relevant community and social agencies may be made before discharge.

“The tragic loss of Trevor saddens all of us at KKH. It has fortified our resolve to further strengthen the care and support provided to the families,” said Lew.

The MSF spokesperson noted that Trevor’s parents had attended a marriage preparation programme from May to June 2023, before he was born. They were also offered parenting-related resources.

She said: “Trevor’s death was a tragedy. The primary responsibility for his abuse and death lies with his parents, who pleaded guilty and have been sentenced by the Court for their offences.

“Child protection professionals must often make difficult assessments based on incomplete and evolving information, including information provided by those caring for the child.”

While no child protection system can uncover each concealment or misrepresentation, or spot every case in time, the MSF spokesperson said this does not diminish the collective responsibility to learn from serious cases and continually strengthen how concerns are identified, shared and followed up.