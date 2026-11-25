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askST: What is coercive control, and when does strict parenting cross that line?

Aware interviewed 44 adult survivors in Singapore in 2023 and 2024 about coercive control in parent-child relationships, marriages, romantic relationships and friendships.

A new 70-page study published on Nov 25 by women’s rights group Aware has highlighted how coercive control between parents and children can continue into adulthood.

Coercive control is a pattern of behaviour used to dominate another person, gradually restricting their independence and freedom.

Aware interviewed 44 adult survivors in Singapore in 2023 and 2024 about coercive control in parent-child relationships, marriages, romantic relationships and friendships.

Here are some key questions the report answers.

When does strict parenting become coercive control, and what does it look like?

Setting rules and expecting respect are not inherently abusive, said Aware.

But parenting crosses the line when parents repeatedly use expectations of obedience and filial piety to suppress independence, isolate children or demand compliance through threats, fear and guilt, the organisation told The Straits Times.

Its report described parents imposing unreasonable rules, overreacting to minor mistakes or treating requests for independence as betrayal.

One survivor recalled her parents pulling her out of bed after midnight for prolonged lectures, despite her having to wake up at 5am. Another said her father repeatedly insulted her appearance until she changed her clothes.

Rather than any single rule, the concern is a pattern of intimidation and control that progressively undermines a child’s autonomy.

Why might children not recognise the abuse, and can it continue into adulthood?

The report found that parental coercive control often began in childhood when the children depended on their parents for basic necessities.

Aware told ST that survivors often recognised something was wrong only during adolescence or adulthood, after comparing their families with others.

Some who confided in friends or counsellors said their experiences were dismissed as “strict Asian parenting”.

As the children grew older, abusive parents could impose new demands, including financial contributions and caregiving responsibilities, making it harder to establish boundaries.

One survivor continued paying her mother a monthly allowance after moving out, fearing her mother would otherwise harass relatives.

Survivors also described anxiety, low self-esteem and difficulty making decisions following years of control.

What are the warning signs of coercive control in other relationships?

Physical violence is not always involved. Aware’s report found that abusers could control what victims wore, ate or spent money on, demand explanations for purchases, isolate them from friends or monitor their whereabouts.

Among 44 interviewees, 36 experienced control over everyday choices, 33 frequent financial abuse, 31 social isolation and 30 intimidation.

Some abusers repeatedly belittled their partners, making them doubt their judgment , or imposed unreasonable rules over daily routines, punishing disobedience.

These behaviours can reinforce one another, leaving victims fearful of making decisions independently.

How can someone distinguish genuine concern from coercive control?

The key is to consider the wider pattern rather than an isolated incident, said the report.

Aware told ST that controlling behaviour is often presented as love, concern or marital responsibility. For instance, asking a partner to text when they arrive home safely differs from demanding constant updates and punishing them for not responding.

Similarly, discussing household finances differs from denying a partner access to money or scrutinising every purchase.

The report described one survivor whose partner insisted on driving her everywhere. When she wanted to take the train with friends, he became angry, portraying his behaviour as caring.

What matters is whether the behaviour repeatedly restricts someone’s freedom, with resistance met by intimidation, guilt or punishment.

What should people do if they suspect coercive control?

Aware’s report emphasised recognising repeated restrictions, threats and punishments as a pattern of abuse, and not dismissing them as individual incidents.

The group called for better training of front-line professionals, and public education to help people recognise coercive control and to respond safely.

Those who suspect abuse can seek confidential advice from family violence specialists, social workers or counsellors. Children can approach trusted teachers or school counsellors.

The public can contact the Aware helpline on 1800-777-5555 from Monday to Friday, 10am to 6pm, for a confidential consultation.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development runs the 24-hour National Anti-Violence and Sexual Harassment Helpline on 1800-777-0000.