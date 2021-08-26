Art show among events next month focused on grief and support for bereaved

A three-week programme with an art exhibition and workshops focusing on grief and loss will be held next month.

The series of events, Tapestries of Grief, is organised by Grief Matters, a movement by social service agency Montfort Care that promotes grief literacy and practices in the community that support the bereaved.

More than 450 artworks will be displayed in the exhibition, called Tapestries Of Grief: Witnessing Through Art Therapy, at Plaza Singapura from Sept 4 to 25.

They have been co-created by bereaved individuals, with professionals - doctors, nurses, social workers, counsellors and art therapists - helping them, in collaboration with 15 community partners such as Assisi Hospice, Children's Cancer Foundation and Samaritans of Singapore.

There will be free workshops facilitated by counsellors and therapists, exploring the grief experience through different mediums, from poetry to music and art.

The programme will also include virtual talks by professionals and bereaved individuals on topics such as how to support children in their grieving process, the legal and emotional aspects of dealing with the affairs of a dead loved one, the anticipatory grief that arises upon the diagnoses of terminal illnesses, and how bereaved spouses or parents who have lost their children can cope with their grief.

Ms Chee Wai Yee, senior director of Grief Matters at Montfort Care, said the programme hopes to give voice and offer support to bereaved people, and encourage reflections and conversations on how to support someone who is grieving.

She added: "Grieving is often so personal, yet it is a universal experience - all of us are bound to encounter loss in our lives, in one way or another."

The programme of events will conclude with the 2021 Grief and Bereavement Conference, organised by the Singapore Hospice Council, from Sept 20 to 24.

•For more information about the festival, visit the website at https://www.tapestriesofgrief.com/