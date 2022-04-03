Art exhibition explores links between pandemic, society and environment

An outdoor art installation that changes as it responds to different levels of humidity and light is among a number of exhibits at an art exhibition held at PAssion Wave @ Jurong Lake Gardens, the first waterfront facility in the western part of Singapore.

Artist Zen Teh, who created the installation, and Ms Hera Winata, curator of the exhibition - titled Infectious Collaborations - said the images of forests and old survey maps used in the installation are to remind visitors of how Singapore's landscape has changed.

The exhibition, which explores the interconnections between the environment, society and the coronavirus pandemic, was launched yesterday by Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

It will run until April 27.

Aside from the outdoor art installation, the exhibition includes a virtual website experience and a series of public programmes, such as online discussions and creative workshops.

The event is jointly organised by PAssion Wave, Jurong Spring Citizens Consultative Committee and Taman Jurong Citizens Consultative Committee, and supported by the National Arts Council.

Ms Norhayati Daud, assistant director (PAssion Wave) at the People's Assocation, said: "We hope the exhibition will encourage more people to learn about, support and embrace nature sustainability by helping to play a part in conserving the environment to make it a better place for all."