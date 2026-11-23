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Arrests of girls and young women hit 5-year high in 2025; cheating, theft among top offences

The increase in arrests of girls and young women was consistent with the rise in the overall youth offending rate in 2025, in which about one in four offenders was female.

SINGAPORE – The number of girls and young women aged from 10 to below 21 who were arrested rose by about 20% in 2025, reaching a five-year high.

A total of 792 girls and young women were caught in 2025, up from 662 in 2024, a Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) spokesperson told The Straits Times.

The number was relatively unchanged in 2023, at 657.

The increase in arrests of girls and young women was consistent with the rise in the overall youth offending rate in 2025, said the MSF spokesperson.

Girls and young women made up about one in four youth offenders in 2025. Their offending rate was three per 1,000, compared with 8.1 per 1,000 for boys and young men .

A total of 3,117 young people were arrested in 2025, up from 2,627 in 2024, according to MSF’s Supporting Youth Rehabilitation Trends report released on Sept 29. This was largely due to an increase in cheating offences. The report did not break down offenders by gender.

Cheating and related offences, such as in scam cases, topped the list for female offenders in 2025, the report noted.

For example, girls acted as money mules by giving scammers control of their bank accounts or Singpass credentials, or registered SIM cards for mobile lines for scammers to use.

The second most common offences among female offenders were theft and related offences.

The MSF spokesperson said common items stolen included food, alcohol, cosmetics and electronic devices.

“In the cases the MSF has worked with, theft may be associated with practical needs, impulsive behaviour or peer influences such as wanting to fit in or gain acceptance,” the spokesperson added.

Drug consumption and sexual offences are the other common offences committed by young women and girls.

Some girls commit offences because they find it hard to say “no” to their friends or boyfriends.

Michelle Lee, senior assistant director at the MSF’s Probation, Reintegration and Gambling Safeguards division, said: “Girls put more weight on their need for belonging and connection with their peers and (romantic) partners.

“So they are more susceptible to their influences – for better or worse.”

This is especially so for girls who have experienced family conflict or trauma, or who have little emotional support or low self-worth.

They may go along with an offence to fit in, gain approval or show loyalty to friends or boyfriends. They may also avoid disappointing or challenging the other party for fear of affecting the relationship.

Lee said that boys are also susceptible to peer influence, but it shows up differently.

For example, boys want to prove themselves and show that they are influential or loyal in a gang or peer group.

When rehabilitating young people, MSF officers try to understand the relationships that influence them and the circumstances that led to the offending.

The officers also help the girls recognise unhealthy relationship dynamics, build self-awareness and confidence, set boundaries and make independent decisions when faced with negative influences.

They work with the families and others, too, to boost support for the girls.

Among those who benefited from counselling is 16-year-old Si Xuan (not her real name), who was arrested for rioting.

Her probation officer helped her to identify unhealthy friendships and relationships, and taught her how to set boundaries and cope with her negative emotions in healthier ways.

Si Xuan had gone online to make friends as she was lonely and wanted to find a “sense of belonging and connection”.

Under her peers’ influence, she ran away from home and did not return for days on end, and even stole food, clothing and cosmetics as she had no money.

“When I started running away from home, the friends I met online were all smoking, vaping and drinking, so I followed them. It’s like normal to do these things,” she said.

Her former boyfriend also introduced her to Kpods, which are etomidate-laced vapes. Over time, she became hooked on them.

Her turning point came after she was arrested for rioting. She had confronted another girl who she believed was the third party in her friend’s relationship.

She said: “My friend asked me to slap the girl, and I just did it. I don’t know why (I did so).”

In 2025, she was sent to the Singapore Girls’ Home for 21 months, and losing her freedom made her rethink her actions and choices.

She realised her parents were the only ones who stood by her in times of need, and the friends she made online were not true friends. She also learnt that her actions had consequences.

She said: “Thinking back, I’m disappointed by what I have done. I should have limited myself and not done things that are illegal.”