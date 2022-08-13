Around 800 families in Nee Soon GRC to get $300 in vouchers to cope with rising costs

SINGAPORE - About 800 less well-off families in Nee Soon GRC may be able to access $300 in vouchers to help cope with rising costs of living as part of a new grassroots scheme launched on Saturday (Aug 13).

These Nee Soon Cares vouchers can be used at about 120 participating merchants in the constituency.

They include eateries, grocery stores, pharmacies and hair salons.

Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam said at the launch that the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war have driven up food prices.

He added that the Government had provided substantial help for the lower-income in this and last year's Budget.

Mr Shanmugam, who is a Nee Soon GRC MP, said: "At the constituency level, we thought we can also try and do something."

He had said in an earlier statement that many of the eligible beneficiaries would currently be supported by ComCare and existing social assistance schemes.

"Still we recognise that unexpected crises, such as the sudden death or illness of the household's sole breadwinner or retrenchment, could upend the family's financial situation overnight," added Mr Shanmugam.

Those who wish to get the vouchers will have to apply.

The household, which must comprise at least one Singaporean family member, must have per capita income not exceeding $900.

The household must also be facing extenuating circumstances such as its sole breadwinner's sudden death, employment termination or critical illness.

The vouchers will be given out in two tranches: $150 worth in August and another $150 in December.

A list of participating merchants will be provided when the vouchers are given out.

The voucher scheme was spearheaded by grassroots advisers and leaders, as well as volunteers. The scheme is supported by the People's Association.