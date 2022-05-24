Animated video of book on Istana helps young connect with heritage: President

The video animation of a children's book about the Istana shows how important it is to use platforms preferred and accessed by the young to help them connect with their heritage, said President Halimah Yacob yesterday.

The Curious Sounds Of The Istana was published in 2019.

Speaking to the media at the Istana at the launch of the video based on the book, President Halimah said: "I asked the children here if they would like to read the book or if they would like to watch the animated version, and they all said, without a single one saying otherwise, that they would like to watch the animated version."

She added: "I feel this is an important way for us to make use of platforms and mediums that our young people are now accessing. This is one way for us to get the children to understand better their heritage, their legacy, their present and their future as well."

The book follows four children as they explore the Istana and learn about its history during an open house event.

The video animation was a collaboration between the President's Office and Ngee Ann Polytechnic as part of efforts to make the Istana more accessible through technology.

Mr Ryan Qin, who animated the video, said the entire process took around six months.

Mr Qin, who is a lecturer at the polytechnic's School of Infocomm Technology, told ST: "Previously, our target was a three-minute video animation, but we extended it to five minutes and we are very proud of this project."

Four children, aged nine to 14, voiced the characters in the video.

One of them, Iman Nuh Rizal, 12, said: "Today is my first time watching the animation with my voice in it. I feel happy and proud. It was fun being a part of this."

The video can be viewed on the Istana website.

The Istana grounds were opened yesterday to the team involved in creating the animation and beneficiaries from non-profit organisation RiverLife Community Services, in the first Picnic@Istana since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Yesterday marked the 10th Picnic@Istana since the series began in November 2017.

When asked if there are any plans for the Istana to be opened for more picnics, President Halimah said: "Certainly... We want the Istana to be accessible to ordinary Singaporeans."

Housewife Salini Kamis, whose family has benefited from the help of RiverLife Community Services since 2016, was at the picnic with her son and daughter.

She told ST: "I am excited to be here. This is my first time at the Istana and the first time meeting President Halimah. I am so happy and grateful that she opened the Istana to us."

• The video is at istana.gov.sg/Interactive/Video-Animation