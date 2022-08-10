Ang Mo Kio residents welcome return of celebrations

More than 1,000 residents of Ang Mo Kio GRC gathered yesterday morning to celebrate Singapore's 57th birthday in the constituency's first National Day Observance Ceremony in two years.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong attended the event at Teck Ghee Community Club which included dance performances and a sing-along session of beloved National Day tunes.

Dressed in hues of red and white, the crowd's excitement was palpable with residents holding balloons and waving Singapore flags.

In a Facebook post yesterday afternoon, PM Lee said he was delighted to join residents at the event after a two-year hiatus.

He said: "Enjoyed singing National Day songs with residents and watching enthusiastic performances by students. Looking forward to NDP2022 at the Marina Bay floating platform later - the final NDP before its redevelopment into NS Square!"

At the observance ceremony, there were dance performances by pupils of Teck Ghee Primary School and Ang Mo Kio Primary School and pre-schoolers from a PAP Community Foundation Sparkletots centre.

Arts and crafts booths for children, where they learnt how to paint miniature Merlion statues and make coasters, were also bustling with activity.

Ms Roslinah Mekmek, a 44-year-old food delivery rider, was enjoying the festivities with her son, Shahbirin Shaqil Sophian, nine.

The duo woke up at 6am to take part in the activities, which began with a collective workout at 8am.

"I was excited for the performances and to see PM Lee," she said. "Most of all, we wanted to soak in the National Day spirit."

Shahbirin Shaqil said his wish for Singapore's birthday is that there will be "no war for the next 100 years".

Another resident, Mr Raja Nagavelu, 37, said it was the first time his family attended a National Day event.