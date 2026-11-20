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SINGAPORE – Books are displayed from the floor to the ceiling 6 m high in the main space of the newly reopened Ang Mo Kio Library at AMK Hub, with more than 5,500 pre-loved books located on the higher shelves.

This double-volume space – a first for a public library in Singapore – is described by the National Library & Archives Board (NLB) as a book haven where library users can browse titles to get inspiration for their next read.

Norlin Naim, manager of Ang Mo Kio Library, hopes the high ceilings and tall bookshelves will attract mall visitors, including those who simply want to take photos. “They can just enjoy the space,” she said.

The library also has interactive displays of the town’s history, and more spaces for reading and studying.

It was relocated from a stand-alone two-storey building in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 to Level 4 of AMK Hub, taking over the space previously occupied by the Cathay Cineplexes cinema.

Ang Mo Kio Library is NLB’s first public library with a double-volume space throughout the main area. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

On Nov 20, Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo officially reopened the library , which is supported with a donation by NTUC . It had been closed at its previous site since Aug 1.

Calling the library “something of a legend”, Teo said: “When it first opened in 1985... residents lined up in long queues that snaked around the library.

“Visitors waited up to an hour to get in... A temporary loan counter was set up in the garage just to cope with all of this demand.”

Since then, Ang Mo Kio and the ways Singaporeans read and spend time together have changed considerably.

The new library is made more welcoming and accessible so more Singaporeans can discover the joy of reading, Teo added.

Among its highlights is an Immersive Hub featuring a 360-degree curved screen, the first of its kind in the public library network.

Here, visitors can watch a short film tracing Ang Mo Kio’s transformation from a kampung to a modern town, or view archival photographs of the neighbourhood, animated with the help of artificial intelligence.

The Immersive Hub features a 360-degree curved screen and surround-sound technology for a seamless audiovisual experience. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

The main library space features an 18m-long mural depicting landmarks from Ang Mo Kio’s past and present, such as the former Broadway Cinema. Visitors can scan augmented reality-enabled codes on the mural using the NLB mobile app to discover and borrow recommended books from the library’s Singapore Collection.

NLB chief executive Melissa Tam said the library’s design draws inspiration from Ang Mo Kio’s landmarks and heritage, including an entrance designed like the distinctive circular residential block in the area known as the Clover Block.

Ang Mo Kio’s former Traffic Garden provided the inspiration for the vehicle-shaped bookshelves, road markings and traffic signs in the Children Zone.

The Children Zone features design elements inspired by the former Traffic Garden in Ang Mo Kio. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

The library’s design, which pays homage to landmarks in the neighbourhood, aims to encourage residents to read, share experiences and connect across generations, Tam said.

Also showcased are tools that were once used in libraries, such as time and date stamps, typewritten catalogue cards, and due date slips.

Story Pods inside the Children Zone, which features design elements inspired by the former Traffic Garden in Ang Mo Kio. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Study Zone and extended hours

Library users looking for a place to study or work have more seating options at the reopened library than at the previous site, which is set to house a healthcare facility.

The new library has 101 seats with power points, including seven cosy study nooks for group study or co-working sessions, which can be reserved through the NLB website or app.

The library also has a Study Zone with individual and communal desks, as well as a Multimedia Zone with reading and study tables. The Study Zone, as well as the study nooks, are open from 9am to 10pm daily, including public holidays.

The Collaboration Bridge connects seven cosy study nooks, which can be used for collaborative study and working sessions, to the Study Zone in a continuous path. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

And for the first time, patrons can borrow books shelved in the Study Zone on public holidays using the NLB mobile app.

Visitors can also use the library beyond its regular opening hours of 11am to 9pm. From Nov 21, they can enter the library from 9am to browse and borrow books, use multimedia and catalogue stations, and book seats. Staff-assisted services begin at 11am.

The relocation of Ang Mo Kio Library is part of NLB’s 15-year Libraries of the Future Masterplan to revamp and upgrade older libraries. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

To enter the library during extended hours, visitors have to scan their library membership QR code on the NLB mobile app, or use their NRIC or other accepted identification cards or eCard at the entrance gantries.

Norlin, the library’s manager, said the longer hours were introduced after patrons asked for more time to use the facilities. The seats for bookings are popular with students during exam periods and freelance workers, she said.

Ang Mo Kio Library’s relocation is part of NLB’s 15-year Libraries of the Future Masterplan to revamp and upgrade older libraries.

The new library is also more accessible to commuters as AMK Hub is connected to Ang Mo Kio MRT station and the bus interchange.

Adeline Niah, senior project manager for planning and development at NLB, said the move to AMK Hub makes it easier for people to pop in to the library while running errands or visiting the mall for enrichment classes.

Ang Mo Kio resident Huang Pu Feng, 79, visited the library with his 10-year-old grandson, who picked out a stack of comics to read and was busy exploring the new space. Huang said the library looks modern and refreshed, compared with its former site.

He hopes for book talks to be held there to encourage his grandson to read more widely and help him improve his general knowledge and language abilities.