Ang Mo Kio Library: A double-volume book haven
Ang Mo Kio Library has relocated from a stand-alone two-storey building along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 to Level 4 of AMK Hub, taking over the space previously occupied by the Cathay Cineplexes cinema.
These are its key features:
Floor-to-ceiling bookshelves
It is the National Library & Archives Board’s (NLB) first public library with a double-volume layout. Floor-to-ceiling bookshelves line the walls, displaying more than 5,500 pre-loved books on the upper tiers.
Immersive Hub
The Immersive Hub features the first 360-degree curved screen in a public library, screening digital showcases ranging from a film that traces Ang Mo Kio’s evolution to an interactive feature that animates archival photos of the town.
Inspired by green spaces
Lotus pad-inspired ceiling features and table furnishings draw inspiration from the former pond at Ang Mo Kio Town Garden West.
Like the rows of trees that line the garden entrance, the tall wall shelves curve inwards to form a canopy over the Children’s Zone. This section also features vehicle-shaped shelves, road markings on the floor and traffic signs, inspired by the mini Traffic Garden at Ang Mo Kio Town Centre in the 1980s.
Cosy study nooks
Seven cosy study nooks can be booked via NLB’s Seat Booking System for collaborative study or work sessions. Patrons can also use the individual and communal tables at the Multimedia Zone or the Study Zone, which links to the nooks via the Collaboration Bridge. The Study Zone and Collaboration Bridge will be open during public holidays.