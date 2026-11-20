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(Clockwise from top left) The Children’s Zone, study tables at the Study Zone, the curved exterior of the Immersive Hub and the Collaboration Bridge.

Ang Mo Kio Library has relocated from a stand-alone two-storey building along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 to Level 4 of AMK Hub, taking over the space previously occupied by the Cathay Cineplexes cinema.

These are its key features:

Floor-to-ceiling bookshelves

It is the National Library & Archives Board’s (NLB) first public library with a double-volume layout. Floor-to-ceiling bookshelves line the walls, displaying more than 5,500 pre-loved books on the upper tiers.

Immersive Hub

The Immersive Hub features a 360-degree curved screen and surround-sound technology for a seamless audiovisual experience. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

The Immersive Hub features the first 360-degree c urved screen in a public library, screening digital showcases ranging from a film that traces Ang Mo Kio’s evolution to an interactive feature that animates archival photos of the town.

Inspired by green spaces

Lotus pad-inspired curved ceiling features and table furnishings draw inspiration from the former pond at Ang Mo Kio Town Garden West. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Lotus pad-inspired ceiling features and table furnishings draw inspiration from the former pond at Ang Mo Kio Town Garden West.

Like the rows of trees that line the garden entrance, the tall wall shelves curve inwards to form a canopy over the Children’s Zone. This section also features vehicle-shaped shelves, road markings on the floor and traffic signs, inspired by the mini Traffic Garden at Ang Mo Kio Town Centre in the 1980s.

Cosy study nooks

Ang Mo Kio Library has several reading and study spaces, including seven cosy study nooks bookable via NLB’s Seat Booking System. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Seven cosy study nooks can be booked via NLB’s Seat Booking System for collaborative study or work sessions. Patrons can also use the individual and communal tables at the Multimedia Zone or the Study Zone, w hich links to the nooks via the Collaboration Bridge. The Study Zone and Collaboration Bridge will be open during public holidays.