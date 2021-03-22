Ambassadors from Jalan Kukoh area appointed to build community spirit

To better serve the needy as well as to promote good neighbourliness in the Jalan Kukoh area, 19 volunteer block ambassadors were among those appointed yesterday under a new community initiative called Project Kukoh.

All of them live in the nine blocks of mostly rental flats in the area near Chinatown. There are two or three of them from each block to help identify the needs of their neighbours, reflect concerns from the ground, and ensure any donations go to those more in need.

The initiative is a collaboration between M3@Jalan Besar and Masjid Omar Kampong Melaka to help and empower residents in the Jalan Kukoh area.

A working committee with nine members from the People's Association Malay Activity Executive Committees Council (MAEC), Keelat Theatre, M3@Jalan Besar and Masjid Omar Kampong Melaka were also appointed in a ceremony at the mosque yesterday.

Project Kukoh is the first major undertaking for M3@Jalan Besar, which was launched on Feb 7. The M3 programme is a tie-up between Mendaki, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) and the People's Association MAEC.

Along with certificates of appointment, the volunteers were given lanyards with identification cards which help them to identify themselves when speaking with others living in the area, said Masjid Omar Kampong Melaka chairman Paiman Supangat.

The mosque is about a 10-minute walk from Jalan Kukoh.

Having this collaboration would help ensure that donations are distributed more evenly among the blocks and specific to each family's needs, added Mr Paiman, who is also chairman of the Project Kukoh Taskforce.

MP for Jalan Besar GRC and adviser of M3@Jalan Besar Wan Rizal Wan Zakariah, who was present at the ceremony, said Project Kukoh would be able to give more targeted support to residents, as every household has different needs.

For instance, a person with a medical condition such as diabetes might not be able to accept certain food donations, he said.

Having block ambassadors, some of whom have lived there for more than 10 years, would not only help provide feedback, but also promote the gotong-royong (community) spirit and provide an opportunity for them to contribute, he said.

"One key aspect is to ensure that we maintain the dignity of those who receive help. This community approach is the way to go, and, going forward, we're discussing how to further reduce stigmatisation," he told The Straits Times on the sidelines of the event.

Ms Suriane Mustajab, one of the vice-chairmen of the project's working committee, said: "This strategy of getting people who already know the neighbourhood involved also means they are not just receiving help, but also playing an active role to improve the lives of others in the community."